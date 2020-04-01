Accessorize your wine

Many of us have had that moment, wandering down aisle after aisle, or scouring the floor of our favorite local wine shop, looking for that perfect bottle of wine. But what many of us do, even with our advanced wine drinking wisdom, is to completely avoid or ignore the things around the wine on the shelves. Yes, all of those funny looking pumps and big vase looking objects serve a great purpose and could vastly improve your wine drinking experience! Here are some essential accessories that make wine drinking a more pleasurable experience for everyone.
To begin, we’ll discuss the process of decanting wine, and the difference it makes to the overall enjoyability. Decanting is to literally pour a liquid, and a decanter is the vessel that holds said decanted liquid, and everyone knows us wine people love our fancy words, but what does this do for us, and when should we do it? The purpose of decanting is to allow the wine to oxidize and develop itself when exposed to the elements, and it can be done whenever is desired. To decant, pour the bottle and let the wine sit for a couple of minutes to a couple of hours depending on the situation. This process will aerate and open up a younger wine, separate sediment from a prized older vintage, and soften the blow from drinking a big tannic red. Decanting is good practice whenever wine tastes a bit too sharp, or when finding yourself chewing through a glass of Napa Cabernet.
Similar to decanting, aerators serve a purpose to the overall wine drinking experience by improving the wines’ expression, bouquet and flavor. In a much smaller and easy to clean package, aerators funnel wine through a filter while mixing with oxygen. This catches unwanted sediment and plant matter, while allowing the juice to bond with the oxygen the aerator is pushing in. One must simply pour into the aerator over the glass to activate its benefits. In a nutshell, aerators do much of what decanters do, just very quickly and in a more convenient manner, making them a perfect on-the-go tool for outings or impressing your wine geek friends at a party (assuming they don’t already have one too).
New to the wacky world of wine accessories is a product called “The Wand.” This tiny spatula-esque tool claims to remove 95% of sulfites and histamines from a glass of wine via special patented filter, without changing the flavor. As someone who suffers from wine intolerance, this product helps significantly reduce wine related headaches and removes the rosy-ness from my cheeks when enjoying a glass or two. This product also claims to reverse the effect of old or over oxidized wine, which has honestly never been tested by myself or my colleagues, as wine is drank long before reaching that point.
Overall, a little accessorizing can make a big difference with wine drinking. Whether decanting or aerating to enhance the flavor or swirling The Wand around to improve the individual experience, everything in the interesting world of wine is worth the try!
