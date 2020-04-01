Looking for a fun family event to kick off your summer? Wein and Saengerfest on Saturday, May 2 from noon to 10 p.m. will stir your senses while uncorking good spirits. The full day festival hosts a variety of wines for sampling from Texas vineyards, along with several German selections. Sample from wineries will be offered in tents manned by volunteers from local organizations and businesses.
If a particular wine strikes a chord with you, attendees have the opportunity to purchase a signature bottle or glass at the wine market hosted by the New Braunfels Parks Foundation. Proceeds from the market and wine tasting will contribute to future preservation and enhancements of downtown parks including the New Braunfels Market Plaza.
If beer suites your taste buds better, try one of many craft beer samples at the Craft Biergarten — brought to you by the New Braunfels Downtown Association. Proceeds from the Craft Biergarten will contribute to future preservation and enhancements of downtown New Braunfels.
Live entertainment is scheduled all day long on multiple stages. This year’s entertainment lineup will include some past favorites: Zac Walther Band, Soul Sessions and White Ghost Shivers. Kori Free and the Groove Hounds are joining the lineup this year and the evening will end with a street dance featuring Blue Water Highway!
Take time to stroll through Marktplatz and visit amazing displays from some of the most unique artisan vendors in the state. A great variety of food truck vendors will also be on hand with festival treats to tantalize your taste buds.
Catch a session at WeinStein University – featuring talented local presenters with information on wine, craft beer and presentations. Past years have included sessions titled: Summer Sippin’ Sangrias, Craft Ice Cream and Bier Floats, and The Wein & Bier Challenge. Festivities begin at noon with the traditional Kindermasken Parade.
The 17th Annual Wein & Saengerfest will kick off at noon in historic downtown New Braunfels on Saturday, May 2. For more information about this New Braunfels tradition visit www.weinandsaengerfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.