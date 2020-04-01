In the world of nonprofit work, Canyon Lake resident Jaynellen Kerr has turned the Canyon Lake-New Braunfels area upside down — for the better.
Kerr’s influence can be seen in a variety of places. She served as the executive director for a nonprofit organization that provided safe spaces for children in the community. She assisted in the creation of the Community Resource and Recreation Center and helped kick-start its programs. As the natural resource specialist for the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, Kerr has also worked with a range of entities to bring the Canyon Lake Gorge project the level of success and recognition it holds today.
“I have worked in the Canyon Lake area for over 25 years now with various nonprofit organizations. It’s been an honor working with volunteers and the community. To be officially recognized is a very nice feeling for years of hard work,” Kerr said about being named a Hometown Hero.
Kerr was the executive director of the CRRC when the devastating flood of 2002 opened the earth and created the Canyon Lake Gorge, part of which crosses under South Access Road near the recreation center and Tye Preston Memorial Library. The 64-acre gorge proved to be a treasure trove of ancient, cretaceous limestone, fossils and even dinosaur footprints dating back 110 million years.
GBRA soon stepped in and hosted town hall meetings at the recreation center to discuss and troubleshoot the impacts by developing an advisory committee, on which Kerr served in 2006, to get community input on how to preserve the gorge. GBRA then formed the Gorge Preservation Society (GPS) to help train volunteers to lead educational tours through the gorge.
Most of the volunteers are trained Texas Master Naturalists who focus on the native ecosystems of the area.
Kerr served on the GPS board of directors before becoming the gorge’s natural resource specialist in 2008 when the GBRA decided to hire a full-time employee to manage the gorge.
She was a natural fit.
“I was born and raised in Houston, and was fortunate that my parents had a weekend house in Canyon Lake,” Kerr said. “My grandmother had property before the lake was built and while growing up I loved to visit. My dream was to live and work in the Canyon Lake community and I have achieved this — I love what I do!”
Daily life for Kerr involves diving into the day-to-day operations of the Canyon Lake Gorge for GBRA. Coordinating over 80 volunteers and seven staff members, the team educates approximately 3,000 visitors annually from all over the world, which is only accomplished due to the GBRA education department and GPS volunteers. To date, 40,000 visitors have been educated on guided tours.
“Six years ago, we started a pilot program for fifth-grade outdoor classrooms to help students improve their earth and science test scores,” Kerr said. “Today, the Outdoor Classroom at the Gorge is available to all schools. In the long-term, we have plans to open up the North Rim Trails for self-guided tours, which will be open later this year. We will soon start building an outdoor lab facility. This will serve as a check-in facility, offices and classroom stations.”
The environment has always been a point of purpose and passion for Kerr and she has no plans of slowing down in 2020.
“Canyon Lake and the environment have always been important to me,” she said. “I want to preserve the health of the community and its members. Clean air, water, soil, adequate open space, abundant resources — all of these, as well as other environmental factors, ensure the health of individuals and contribute to building a healthy community. The Canyon Lake Gorge is in good hands with both GBRA and GPS.”
For the latest information about tours of the gorge or volunteering opportunities, contact 830-964-5424 or Lwalzem@gbra.org.
