On display at the New Braunfels Park and Recreation Department office in Landa Park is a model of a garden exhibiting the principles of xeriscape landscaping. The project was funded in part by the Edwards Underground Water District (EUWD). By June 1991 the Parks Department personnel had the garden installed. The rockwork curbing was done by Joe Kraft Masonry employees, Jesus Devora, Robert Garcia, and Joe Kraft.
Xeriscape gardening is a great way to help preserve spring flow. Xeriscape is the conservation of water through appropriate native landscaping. San Antonio landscape architect Terry Lewis converted the Park’s office lawn into a xeriscape demonstration site. Plants used were yucca, Asiatic jasmine, Afghan pines, mint, Texas firebrush, lantana, antique roses, chinkapin oak, and nandina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.