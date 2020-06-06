The Comal Independent School District is celebrating National School Nurse Day by thanking each of its 36 nurses who continue to support their students even when they are apart.
This year, more than ever, the role of the school nurse in public health, care coordination and education is essential. The school nurse offers the foundation for a student’s physical and mental health so that teachers may focus on curriculum and parents can feel secure knowing that their children are safe.
In fact, Comal ISD nurses have been voluntarily staffing a COVID-19 triage call center for area physicians in order to help anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the virus get scheduled for testing.
Additionally, school nurses have been checking in with students who have chronic health conditions to make sure they are doing well.
“It’s a stressful time for everyone,” said Courtney Nesloney, RN, Comal ISD’s health services coordinator. “Some students really want to hear from familiar school faces they saw every day including their school nurse.”
Comal ISD nurses are busy returning medications and supplies to parents, ordering clinic supplies for next year, updating special education health plans, sending summer immunization letters to students for next year and checking shot records for all new students registering for the current year.
“We have also been using this time for continuing education activities online, preparing for how we will re-enter school in August and implementing any changes which will be needed to keep students and staff healthy,” Nesloney said.
