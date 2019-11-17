New Braunfels ISD received a perfect score of 100 points out of 100 and was awarded a letter grade of “A” in the 2018-2019 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). NBISD has received the highest rating in the state’s financial accountability system since its inception in 2002.
The FIRST ratings are based on 15 financial indicators such as administrative cost expenditures, the accuracy of a district or charter’s financial information submitted to TEA, and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.
As required, NBISD held a public hearing to publicize the District’s financial report and rating at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, before the regular monthly Board meeting held in the NBISD Administration Center Boardroom.
“We are very happy to report a top rating again in this year’s financial accountability rating system,” said Steve Brown, NBISD executive director of business and operations. “We work diligently every year to make sure we are being good stewards of public funds and operate as efficiently as possible.”
The 2018-19 ratings are based on annual financial reports provided to TEA by districts and charters from the 2018 fiscal year. The financial accountability system requires TEA to review the audited financial reports from all districts and charters.
Created by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001, the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) is designed to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.
To review the 2018-2019 FIRST report for NBISD as well as reports from years, go to: tealprod.tea.state.tx.us/First/forms/District.aspx?year=2017&district=046901
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.