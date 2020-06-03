A couple years ago, I found it difficult to find words to share with you. Words have always been my solace in life. When I was a skinny, nerdy kid, the one who had trouble making friends, I had words. I could stitch them together into a blanket, I could use them to walk across vast chasms, I could use them to uncover truths that helped me understand things. No matter how hard things were, words were there and they grew as I did, with more and more added. It got to the point that even the most complex and frightening situations were understandable because of them.
But now twice in my life words disappeared. It’s been at times when others are hurling words. When there is so much to say that there’s almost nothing to say. When tragedies are so obvious, pain is so soul sucking, that words are like painting in a hurricane. Nothing sticks, it just blows all over everyone and everything.
This is one of those times for me.
Believe me, I realize my job here is to make you laugh, chuckle or grin. To hold up a sock puppet in the hurricane and make silly faces. To perform the perfect verbal pratfall. To be vulnerable with you so we can both laugh, because, you know, we are all vulnerable.
We are all vulnerable, aren’t we.
My mom has a phone case her sister sent her. It has an ostrich with its head in the sand. This is because my mother often says she prefers sticking her head in the sand. And I understand deeply why she does. She is one of those people who feels the pain of others. She finds she has to look away to survive those moments, to bury her head, and her heart, in the earth.
I’ve never been able to stick my head in the sand. But I do look down at times like these. I do cast my eyes away from all the anger — righteous though it may be — and I pray. For strength. For empathy. For progress. For unity. For a way through.
When words are gone, it is truly all that is left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.