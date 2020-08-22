Q. What is wrong with my lantanas? Each year they bloom profusely during the spring. In the summer months they stop but I notice everyone else has them blooming all summer. They are old plants and freeze back in the cold weather but always come back. I believe they would be New Gold because they are bright yellow.
A. Despite your observation you are not alone in having your New Gold lantanas quit blooming in the summer. A high number of New Gold beds quit blooming in the summer because they are infested with lace bugs. The insects suck the juices from the plant and cause them to stop blooming. Put a note on your gardening calendar to spray your bed with acephate or another systemic insecticide about May 15 and then again on June 15 to prevent the damage. For the plants that are already affected it often helps to start a rebloom if you do a shallow trim with the string mower. It works like deadheading zinnias or other flowers.
