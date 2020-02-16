Do you recognize this painting?
“(I found it) in the Sts. Peter and Paul thrift shop in about 2010, and will be donated to the Sam Houston Vietnam Archive Special Collection in Lubbock,” said Linda Cast, who is researching the painting. “It would be a major step in archiving to be able to identify the village.”
Cast said the owner is likely deceased and may have been stationed in Vietnam or Laos. His family may have donated the painting without knowing its history.
“Surely the owner showed it to his spouse, friend, a buddy in his unit,” Cast said.
The painting is fine work, oil on canvas nailed to a wood panel. It was likely made from a photo taken between 1960-76 and painted between 1975-78.
The artist was Alejandro Canales of Nicaragua, later famed for revolutionary art murals. The photographer or veteran may have been from New Braunfels, stationed in Laos, and transferred to Nicaragua where he worked with the artist to create the painting, modifying the elements to memorialize but not reveal the tunnel and event if the painting were found. The veteran returned to New Braunfels and had it framed in a business that is now closed. When donated, the painting had been stored in a dusty location for some time.
The painting
Crossed trees at the top left may indicate the flat hilltop tunnel entrance. Many uses may have been made of the tunnel, such as transporting sapphires and opium, resettling villagers and Pathet Lao attacks.
A green bus shows a woman waving at the back window, and two other passengers. The six evenly-spaced tires would not allow a bus to run, and may represent a military vehicle relocating villagers.
The location looks like Ban Houei Xai (various spellings) on the Mekong river in northern Laos; if so, the view is foreshortened, as it is farther across to Chiang Khong, Thailand.
The backing
The wood panel is part of a small shipping crate, which may have been used to transport the photographer/veteran’s personal goods when transferred from Laos to Nicaragua.
Address, in pencil, may indicate the Laos base: “Sgt Fox” (may be the supplies person), “91 9” (may be Landing Strip 91, building 9, in northern Laos), and “PX Furniture” (a common military supplier).
Scratched on the wood panel in faint, small letters, perhaps by a penknife (need a flashlight to see it): “tunnel on xai.”
Artist, in pencil by a different hand than the address:
“By Alejandro Canles” (Canales, perhaps misspelled or shortened by the assistant).
“Asst: Cornelio Ma.....” (Faded. Nicaraguan painting assistants at the time were recognized, and would have signed for the artist.)
To provide any information, contact Lauren Corbell at the Herald-Zeitung, lauren.corbell@nbtxhz.com. Confidentiality will be respected.
