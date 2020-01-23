The Marc in San Marcos has two big shows this weekend starting tonight with the duo of Josh Abbott and William Clark Green.
These two Texas singer songwriters have both established successful solo careers and recently formed a supergroup called The Panhandlers.
It consists of Green, Abbott and Cleto Cordero of Flatland Cavalry plus solo artist John Baumann.
They plan on releasing their first album on March 6 on Bruce Robison’s Next Waltz label.
For the Friday night show it will be just Green and Abbott in a stripped-down unplugged setting.
On Friday there’s a sold-out show by Cody Jinks, one of the most popular new singer songwriters on the scene.
Jinks got his start fronting the heavy metal band Unchecked Aggression which lasted from 1998 to 2003.
After the band broke up, Jinks took a year off from music. When he started playing music again, he revisited traditional country music that he grew up listening to.
Within a few years he was selling out large venues and seeing his name in all the major music magazines.
Last October he released two albums, After The Fire and The Wanting, a feat not common in the music business.
Jinks normally performs at venues much larger than The Marc, so Friday night’s show will offer fans a chance to see him in a more intimate space.
This venue has a long history of live music. I used to attend concerts when it was called Gordo’s, then it changed to Texas Music Theatre and now it’s called The Marc.
The Texas Music Scene TV show often films their live concert footage at this San Marcos venue. For a full list of all their upcoming shows, check out their website at TheMarcSM.com.
Brooks & Dunn on the road again
When Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn went to Nashville in the early ’80s, it was to start solo careers. They had never met and had no desire to form a duo act.
After years of struggling and going broke, they were introduced by Tim DuBois, head of Arista Records.
Once they joined forces, they became one of the most successful duos in country music history.
After a 20-year run that saw them rise to superstar status and win every award they were nominated for, the duo decided to retire.
It was on good terms, they just needed to take a break from each other. Both released solo albums, but neither sold a fraction of their duo albums. Ronnie Dunn did many solo tours, even stopping here at Whitewater Amphitheater a few years back.
He also wrote a few songs with our own Ray Wylie Hubbard, one of which was recorded by the red rocker Sammy Hagar.
In 2014 they regrouped to do a residency in Las Vegas with their pal Reba McEntire.
Ronnie just released a cool CD of cover songs that were his favorites growing up in Coleman, Texas. Just
last week the dynamic duo announced they were returning to the road for an 18 city Rebooted 2020 Tour. There are two Texas stops, one on June 5 in Dallas and June 6 at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion in The Woodlands. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
It’s rodeo time in Texas
February is just a few weeks away and that means rodeo time in San Antonio. This year’s rodeo kicks off on Feb. 6 with Cody Johnson and winds down on Feb. 22 with KC & the Sunshine Band.
They have an incredible lineup of acts this year including Sammy Hagar, Dustin Lynch, Aaron Watson, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Colter Wall, ZZ Top, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Midland, Brad Paisley, Whiskey Myers and many more. Tickets are available at SARodeo.com.
The Houston rodeo starts a month later and has many of the same acts as San Antonio, like Cody Johnson, Midland, Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley.
They also have Willie Nelson, Maren Morris, Gwen Steffani and Chris Stapleton.Their website is RodeoHouston.com.
Mollie B and Zack Walther play Krause’s Cafe
Krause’s Café has a great double bill of talent on tap starting tonight with polka queen Mollie B and her band, Squeezebox.
They’ve played the Krause’s stage before so come out tonight and welcome them back. Things get started about 6:30 p.m. but get there early to enjoy some tasty food and cold beverages.
Not only did Zack Walther release one of the best albums of 2019, he’s playing his songs all around the state and at several venues right here in our city. On Friday he and the band will be at Krause’s Café in one of their first full band shows since the albums release last September.
Hopefully Mother Nature will cooperate and bless us with some nice weather.
On Saturday, Zack and Matt Briggs will do their duo show that’s a salute to the music of the ‘90s at Downtown Social.
Next Wednesday they will be doing their Walther Wednesdays at Freiheit Country Store. All three of these shows are different, so there’s no reason not to catch them all. You can find his complete list of shows at ZackWaltherBand.com. You can also purchase a copy of his album, The Westerner on his webpage.
