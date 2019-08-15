When it comes to Texas music, it doesn’t get much better than the trio of Wade Bowen, Cory Morrow and Pat Green.
Whitewater Amphitheater has booked these three staples of the Texas music scene for what will surely be a sold-out show on Saturday.
All three have music to promote, namely Green with his latest single “Drinkin’ Days” moving up the charts.
Wade has his classic Solid Ground album still doing well and the same goes for Cory’s Whiskey & Pride CD.
You will hear all their hits at this show plus some cool collaborations will definitely take place.
If you are planning on going, get your tickets now at WhiteWaterRocks.com. At press time they still had some available.
William Clark Green’s Float Fest
We all know how much Texas music and tubing the river go together so kudos to William Clark Green for starting a festival combining the two.
On Saturday he brings his annual Toobin & Boozing Float Fest back to River Road Icehouse.
Joining William are the Wyatt Weaver Band, Kaitlin Butts and Read Southall Band.
There are several variations of tickets to purchase including VIP tickets, tubing and concert combos or just concert tickets. Get all the information at RiverRoadIcehouse.com.
Ray Wylie Hubbard Plays Luckenbach
The legendary Luckenbach Dance Hall will be rocking this Saturday night with Dalton Domino and headliner Ray Wylie Hubbard.
According to Ray’s Facebook page, his new album is almost ready. He’s been posting bits and pieces of info about the new release so hopefully we will have it soon.
In addition to a heavy tour schedule, Ray still finds time to post funny yet informative notes from the road.
Tomorrow the A&M University Press will release a new book devoted to Ray’s song lyrics titled ‘The Songwriting Legacy of Ray Wylie Hubbard.”
Eight 30 Records will release The Messenger: Tribute to Ray Wylie Hubbard, featuring the best in Texas music singing one of Ray’s songs. Ray Benson tackles “Easy Money Down in Texas” while Ray’s pal Jonathan Tyler does “I Wanna Rock & Roll. “
Other artists include James McMurtry, Radney Foster, Walt Wilkins, Slaid Cleaves, Band of Heathens, Bobby Bare and Shinyribs, just to name a few.
The Day Elvis Died
Tomorrow will mark 42 years after the death of Elvis Presley, who ironically died at 42 years old.
I remember exactly where I was when I heard the news. All day long they played his music on radio stations all across the world. Elvis was the first huge rock star to come along and he paved the way for thousands of others to follow. When the Beatles came to America in 1964 they started the British Invasion and slowly forced Elvis off his throne. If you’ve seen the new movie titled Yesterday, you can agree on the massive impact their music had on the world. In the movie, the story is based on a world where the Beatles never existed. The young singer in the movie proceeds to write and record all their hit songs as his own. It’s a great idea for a movie because it asks the question, what if there were no Beatles or maybe no Elvis? How much of an impact would that have on our music today? How many bands did Elvis or the Beatles inspire? Surely the number is in the thousands. It’s a very witty movie and just hearing all those fantastic songs the Beatles recorded is worth the price of admission.
Woodstock Turns 50
Another major musical event took place on this day back in 1969. It was the massive 3-day Woodstock Music Festival held at Max Yasur’s dairy farm near Bethel, New York. Promoters estimated 50,000 people would attend but over 400,000 turned out, forcing promoters to make it a free concert since they stormed the gates and walked over the fences. Creedence Clearwater Revival was the first band signed to play Woodstock for a fee of $10,000. Once Creedence signed on, other bands followed suit. A total of thirty two acts performed at Woodstock, many performing in the early morning hours since the schedule was impossible to follow. Bands like Creedence were supposed to start at 9pm on the 2nd night but didn’t take the stage until 3am. When the live album was released, the cover captured a shot of a young couple covered in mud and wrapped in blanket. That couple, Nick & Bobbi Ercoline, are still married today and have fond memories of the 3 days spent in the mud in upstate New York. A massive box set will be released that includes the audio tracks of every act that performed at Woodstock. The 50th Anniversary concert planned for this weekend has been cancelled because the proper permits weren’t obtained by the promoters. A smaller Woodstock Festival celebration will be held at the original site.
