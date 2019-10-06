Men’s Roundup kicks off its second year this October. In the past year we have had speakers like Charlie Duke, Deloss Dodds, Mark Welch. D. W. Rutledge, Jim Streety, Bruce Collie and others. All are men who have led successful, high profile lives and walk with Jesus.
On Oct. 22, Men’s Roundup will have a nationally known Christian youth speaker Joe White.
Joe is a dynamic speaker and is considered an authority on raising Godly teenagers.
“Joe White knows more about teenagers that anyone in North America,” James Dobson, founder and president of Family Talk, said.
Joe has spoken at Promise Keepers, in NFL Locker Rooms and at events like Met AtTheCross and Passion for America. Currently he is the speaker for AfterDARK Crusades, Family Talk Radio, Pure Excitement Youth Events many more.
He and Debbie-Jo, his wife of 45 years, run Kanakuk Kamps a family of Christian summer camps that welcome over 24,000 children and 2,400 college-aged and professional staff each summer. He is the author of 22 books for parents and teens. Joe was a starting defensive tackle for SMU and a coach at Texas A&M. He is also a receiver of the Mike Kelsey “Heart Award” from SMU.
Join us for an enjoyable evening and learn more about raising Christian men and women — you need to see Joe!
Tickets are $23.85 include a buffet meal from Krause’s Cafe, including schweinebraten (Bavarian pork roast), chicken jagerschnitzel, braised red cabbage, roasted marble potatoes, mixed green salad, pretzel croutons with mustard vinaigrette and ranch dressing, house-made dinner rolls and water or tea.
Joe comes here at his own cost; a free meal is his only payment.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with an hour and half of fellowship, a meal and then concludes with Joe’s presentation.
Go to Mensroundup.org or go to Krause’s Cafe website event list to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.