The month of May continues to bring more bad news for the live music industry. One of the biggest problems is the uncertain future. Will fans feel comfortable coming to a crowded venue to enjoy live music? Logistically it is almost impossible to practice social distancing at any of our local live venues. Financially, venues cannot afford to book a show with a major artist and then only sell a portion of the tickets so that social distancing could be maintained. This week we look at some local music venues and check in with Wade Bowen and Zack Walther to see what they have been doing during quarantine.
Wade Bowen, singer, songwriter, New Braunfels
Wade Bowen grew up in Waco, graduated from Texas Tech then moved to Austin where he started his solo music career. Wade and wife Shelby have two boys and have been spending their time together at their home here in town.
“Honestly, I’ve lost count of all the canceled shows but all of them through the end of May for sure and more than likely the end of June. We are still waiting to hear how to move on from this. I’ve been working on my guitar and taking Zoom lessons. I’m also becoming a computer nerd, working on studio stuff and live stream options. The band and I have worked on tunes and are able to send tracks back and forth to each other so that’s been fun.
“For the most part I’m just enjoying the time with my family, my two sons and my wife Shelby. For a guy like me that is always on the road, this is pretty nice. I’ve also been doing personal videos, Zoom shows and handwritten lyrics. Anything I can to sell online because it’s our only form of income at this point and the best way to support us.
“I’ve been listening to some new music while I’m off, like the new American Aquarium album which is great. I also got an early copy of the new double albums from Reckless Kelly and they are fantastic. Of course, there’s always George Strait and Bruce Springsteen.
“We got approved for the PPP loan which has helped a ton for sure. I believe this will last beyond the two-month grace period so I’m not sure what we will do after that money is gone but as always, we will figure it out. Some of my guys are helping me with merch sales, some are working restocking shelves at grocery stores and some are working at a local pizza joint. Whatever they can do to not only stay busy but finding a way to make some money anyway they can. I’ve had a couple of buddies get the virus, one being Ray Benson from Asleep at The Wheel, but they both are fully recovered. It seems like every day I’m doing a live stream or filming a video for someone. There’s requests coming in every day for them, so that’s kept me busy. Randy Rogers and I have a new album out now, so we’ve been busy working on that and gearing up for the release of Hold My Beer Vol 2.”
Zack Walther, singer, songwriter, New Braunfels
Zack Walther has been a staple on our local music scene since the mid-’90s. He is one of the first musicians I met when I moved here. Zack’s latest album, The Westerner, is one of the best albums released last year. He and best friend Matt Briggs recorded it at Matt’s studio.
“All of our gigs were canceled, and we have no idea when or if we will go back to work. We are facing the real possibility that our jobs may never be the same. I hope we can keep on going down the road. During the down time we’ve been cooking a lot, trying to teach my kids math, which is not a very good idea, and playing Sequence (a strategy game) with my wife Marci. I’m trying to keep a writing routine. Wednesday’s are my day to write and try to keep the wheels on the business and get ready for our Wednesday shows at Freiheit.
“I’ve been listening to the new Marcus King album and it’s great. We’ve been listening to a lot of music on the back porch and having a few drinks. So far, we haven’t filed for any assistance, but we are quickly getting to that point.
“Matt and I just built a deck for a family this week. Mostly Marci and I are working in our yard and it has never looked this good. So far no one we know has gotten the virus, fingers crossed. We were streaming our Walther Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Beagles Nest Studio but now we are able to return to Freiheit Country Store.”
Shady Grove in Austin closes its doors
Several iconic venues have been forced to close because of the COVID-19 virus. After 28 years as a live music venue and restaurant, Austin’s Shady Grove closed its doors permanently this week. Everyone from Guy Clark to the Dixie Chicks to Ryan Bingham to Rodney Crowell
have graced their stage. Their acoustic series called Unplugged at the Grove was started by Austin singer songwriter Jimmy LaFave in 1992. When cancer took his life in 2017 the stage was renamed in his honor. Today the owners reported that being forced to remain closed for so long on top of the uncertainty of the future of live concerts made them decide to close their doors immediately.
Whitewater Amphitheater forced to cancel and reschedule shows
As we feared earlier this month, Whitewater Amphitheater has made the difficult decision to cancel and reschedule their June and July shows. Since their season only lasts from May to September, this is a devastating blow to the venue. The June 13 show with Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers has been canceled. It was part of their Hold My Beer & Watch This Tour to promote their latest duet album. The ZZ Top show set for June 14 will hopefully be rescheduled. They are trying to secure a new date and will post the information as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the Sheryl Crow concert was canceled which is sad news because it would have marked her first appearance in our city. Billy Currington’s June 27 show and the Slightly Stoopid show on July 11 will both be rescheduled as soon as acceptable dates can be found. The massive Koe Wetzel show set for July 18 has been rescheduled for July 17, 2021, a full year from now. So far, the Whiskey Myers shows in August and the Willie Nelson and Cody Johnson shows in September are still on the calendar at Whitewaterrocks.com.
The Brauntex Theatre reschedules shows and announces new season
After closing its doors after the Box Tops show on March 13, things have been quiet inside the Brauntex Theatre. The shows for May and June were moved back to July and September. The first show on their calendar is the tribute to Woodstock on July 15, followed by the Bellamy Brothers on July 16. They just announced their 2020-21 season that will feature a wide variety of artists including Jim Messina, Little Texas, Crystal Gayle, Jefferson Starship, Oak Ridge Boys and Exile, just to name a few. Check out all the rescheduled dates plus details for the next season at Brauntex.org.
Massive Motley Crue stadium tour still in limbo — or is it
One of the most controversial subjects during this virus shutdown is the fate of massive stadium tours planned for the summer. Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift all just a few artists that have stadium tours currently on hold. The biggest one is the Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison tour scheduled to start June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and come to San Antonio on June 21. Millions of fans are asking the bands to cancel the tour so they can get refunds on their tickets. Many have been laid off and need the money to survive. Until an official cancellation notice is released, ticket agents do not have to refund any money. The bands are holding out until the last minute because they stand to lose millions if the tour is canceled. Industry spokesmen claim Motley Crue will earn at least $3 million per show, Def Leppard $1 million per show and Poison will get about $300,000 each night. With the tour scheduled to play 31 cities, you can do the math and understand why the bands are reluctant to cancel the tour unless they are forced to. Live Nation is the promoter for the entire tour and their comment has been that no tours will happen this year, especially not stadium shows that have over 50,000 fans congregated in one area. However, as I write this column, neither side would release an official cancellation notice.
Live and Streaming Concerts Calendar
Almost every musician is doing some sort of virtual live streaming concert. As information becomes available, I’ll list those that maintain a regular schedule for their events. Events are listed alphabetically. To watch these shows, log onto their Facebook pages. Please tip the musicians if you can afford to at PayPal or Venmo.
Adam Johnson – Solo live concert – Thursdays at 8pm
Alex Meixner – Facebook Polka Time – Sundays at 1pm CST.
Band of Heathens – Tuesday night Supper Club – Tuesdays at 7:30pm
Brett Cline – Facebook Concerts at BCMusic Live – Thursdays at 7pm
Bret Graham – Monday Night Live – Mondays at 6pm
Carolyn Wonderland – Live from Wonderland – Wednesdays at 8pm
Cody Canada – Facebook Concerts – Wednesdays at 8:30pm
Drew Kennedy – Live in the Backyard – Mondays at 8pm
Garth Brooks – Inside Studio G – Facebook Concert – Mondays at 7pm
Gruene Hall – Charley Crockett Facebook Concert – May 15 at 6pm
Gruene Hall – Josh Ward Facebook Concert – May 16 at 6pm
Max & Heather Stallings – We Ain’t Drinking Alone – Wednesdays at 7pm
Phil Hurley – South Austin Moonlighters – Facebook Concert – Tuesdays at 7pm
Reckless Kelly – Music from The Mountains – Sundays at 7pm
Sean McConnell – Live from His Studio – Thursdays at 7pm
Sequestered Songwriters – Weekly Tribute Shows – Mondays at 6pm
Todd Snider – Live from East Nashville – Sundays at 11am
Wade Bowen – Wade’s World – Fridays at 8pm
Walt & Tina Wilkins – Walt Wilkins Music – Thursdays at 7pm
Zack Walther Band – Walther Wednesdays Live at Freiheit Country Store – 7pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.