When Willie Nelson played the 1998 Flood Benefit at Gruene Hall I had a chance meeting with his drummer, Paul English. He was standing under the small oak tree on the side of the hall, dressed entirely in black.
I talked with Paul for awhile and asked him to sign my copy of Willie’s CD titled Me and Paul. He told me to stop by his bus after the show to continue our conversation.
We talked for several hours while the crew loaded up the gear and prepared to head out to the next show. We exchanged phone numbers and email addresses, and I stayed in touch with Paul on a regular basis. Anytime they were playing nearby, I made a point to go see him.
One night at Floores Country Store I convinced him to wear his famous black cape again. He hadn’t worn it in years but he humored me and put it on just as he stepped off the bus and headed toward the stage. Just as Willie kicked off the show with his customary tune, “Whiskey River,” he stopped and did a double take at Paul. When he introduced Paul that night, he mentioned that Paul was wearing his famous cape.
Back in the ’70s, Willie saw the cape in an old clothing store and bought it for Paul as a gag gift. Paul always wore black and was nicknamed the Devil, so the cape completed his outfit. He was Willie’s oldest and best friend and was his personal bodyguard since joining the band in 1966.
Willie wrote two songs about Paul. One was simply titled “Me and Paul,” the other was “The Devil in a Sleeping Bag.” Nelson named his daughter Paula after him. Paul was the band leader and tour accountant and kept a loaded pistol in his boot in case a promoter tried to cheat them out of their money.
I noticed that he used a beat-up old briefcase to keep his tour receipts in so I bought him a new one for Christmas. It took him three years before he could part with the old battered one.
Paul shared hundreds of stories about his time with Willie and fortunately I taped them all. He would often say, “Willie tells the story his way but I’ll tell you how it really happened.”
Paul passed away last week at 87 years old after a bout with pneumonia. I spoke with his wife, Janie, to offer my condolences and she informed me of a celebration of life they are having for Paul on March 3 at Billy Bob’s in Ft. Worth. I suggest you go online and read the great story that Joe Nick Patoski wrote about Paul for Texas Monthly. Paul left behind a legacy that will live forever.
Hal Ketchum Benefit
Gruene Hall will host a special benefit concert for Hal Ketchum this Sunday at 4 p.m. When Hal got his start at Gruene Hall, he played on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m. so it’s a fitting time for his benefit to kick off.
Hal is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and requires care around the clock by his wife, Andrea. Ketchum went through a tough spell back in 2009 and was coerced into signing away all of the royalty money he had earned and would ever earn. His money is running out and now he needs some help.
Many of Hal’s fellow musicians are pitching in to help their fellow singer out. At press time those scheduled to appear are Walt Wilkins, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Lee Roy Parnell, Bruce Robison, Kelly Willis, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kevin Fowler, Jamie Lin Wilson, Jesse Dayton and more.
There is an online auction with items donated by folks like Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Kathy Mattea, Keb Mo and Rodney Crowell just to name a few. Download the Handbid App on your electronic device to see all items and bid on any you might want to own.
The show is sold out so hopefully you already have your tickets. If not, you can stream the show live on this website, TheDanceHallTapes.com. They ask that you make a small donation to Hal’s fund when you sign on. Hal always lent his time and talent to local benefits and now it’s payback time.
It’s Mardi Gras time in New Braunfels
Next Tuesday just happens to be Mardi Gras, which is French for Fat Tuesday and it symbolizes the last night of feasting before the start of the Lenten season that begins on Ash Wednesday.
Our city offers many ways to celebrate Fat Tuesday with venues offering many choices in the live music category. Going alphabetically, Alex Meixner will be back at the Brauntex Theatre for his annual Fat Tuesday Concert. He always has special guests join him for these shows so if you don’t have tickets you may want to get yours now at Brauntex.org.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern will feature Jesse Lege for their Fat Tuesday celebration. Over at Gruene Hall, Slim Bawb will host their Fat Tuesday party. Krause’s Café will host a Fat Tuesday show with Dirty River Dixie Band. You can catch Soul Sessions at the Pour Haus for their Fat Tuesday party.
As you can see, there’s plenty to do on Fat Tuesday. It makes you wonder how many people will call in sick on Wednesday.
Sheryl Crow coming to Whitewater
Whitewater Amphitheater made a major concert announcement with Sheryl Crow coming on June 20. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Crow is on tour promoting her latest album, Threads. This will be her first visit to New Braunfels so get your tickets on Friday at Whitewaterrocks.com.
