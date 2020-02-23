This is an event filled year commemorating the 175th anniversary of the founding of New Braunfels. Among the many events planned is the dedication by the Historic Outdoor Art Museum of the outdoor mural celebrating the History of Performing Arts and Entertainment in our community.
When “entertainment” is the mural subject there is an obvious canvas. That canvas is the outside wall of the Brauntex Theater where performing arts and entertainment have taken place for the past 78 years.
The dedication is scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at 4:30 p.m. Following the ribbon cutting by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and recognitions by the HOAM, there will be a reception in the lobby of the Brauntex Theatre. The reception is sponsored by the Brauntex Board and features delicious New Braunfels favorites along with grand fellowship. It promises to be a special and fun time. Plan to attend and give well-deserved applause for all the masterful effort put forth.
The creator of the mural is one of our own, Brent McCarthy. This is Brent’s fourth mural for HOAM. His first local mural was “Spass und Gemutlichkeit” on Krause Cafe’s outside wall. It was dedicated April 19, 2007.
“Fenster Inst Wurstfest (“Windows Into Wurstfest”) was created by Brent for HOAM to honor Wurstfest on the celebration of its 50th anniversary. The dedication was held Oct. 18, 2010.
The subject of the next mural by HOAM was Hermann Seele. The mural was done in five tile panels. Brent did the original paintings. The dedication was held Oct. 28, 2012.
Brent grew up in New Orleans. He first got to New Braunfels during his teens because he excelled as a tennis player; consequently, he attended Newk’s Tennis Ranch here. He graduated from high school a year early and took advantage of that year before college by going to New Orleans’ Jackson Square. There he created charcoal drawings of the many tourists who eagerly purchased them.
Art has always been important to Brent. Through the years he has enhanced his skills. Along with murals Brent paints beautiful portraits.
How did we become so fortunate to get this talented individual permanently in our community? Brent met Kate Karbach, daughter of Dr. Hylmar and Ann Karbach and descendant of an 1846 pioneer New Braunfels’ family. Brent and Kate fell in love, married and New Braunfels was where they wanted to raise their family. This they did. Along with their many other obligations, both Brent and Kate serve on the HOAM Board.
In preparation for the mural Brent did extensive research on the history of local performing arts and entertainment. While studying he began the design of the venues for the mural. Weather permitting, he continues the creation with the completion soon to be accomplished.
This is also a most special mural because it serves as a loving remembrance and tribute to an initial and devoted HOAM Board member, Mary Ann Hollmig. Depicted with Mary Ann in the mural is her handsome husband Stan Hollmig.
We’re told there is possibly another meaningful tribute in the mural but it is being kept as a surprise. Surprises can be great fun. Now that’s entertainment!
