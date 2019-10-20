During Wurstfest, the Haelbig Music Studio in Old Town at Conservation Plaza will feature memories of Stefan Haelbig’s student Walter Faust, Jr. who also taught music in New Braunfels.
In fact, Arlene and her daughter Terri both were among Walter’s many local students in his 30-year music teaching career. They joined his other students in having their instructions from Walter in the two story garage on Comal Ave. behind the Pfeuffer mansion. There was a grand piano and an organ on each floor. Now one of those pianos graces Forke Store at Conservation Plaza.
Walter Faust, Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1905 into the prominent Faust family of New Braunfels.
Martin Faust, Sr. brought his young family to New Braunfels from Prussia in the 1850s. Joseph, Martin’s eldest son, was destined to be Walter’s grandfather. The Fausts went on to become wealthy bankers and merchants with many financial connections and investments.
An impressive building complex for its time was the Faust and Clemens complex that occupied the site on West San Antonio Street near the IGN railroad tracks, a portion of which the Brauntex theater now occupies. A grocery store belonging to John Faust, Joseph’s younger brother, was nearest the railroad tracks. The Tips, Clemens, and Faust dry goods store was in the center building. The First National Bank was in the portion of the complex adjoining Henne Tinsmith that is now Henne Hardware. The bank was chartered in 1890 as a national bank with Joseph Faust, William Clemens, J.D. Guinn, Louis Henne and Hermann Clemens holding the charter. The bank building was constructed in 1894. The bank was relocated to the site across from the main plaza in 1931.
Between 1880 and the early 1900s five mansions were built in our community by members of the Faust family. Three remain today. The mansion of Walter’s grandparents, Joseph, and Ida Forcke Faust stood where the Faust Hotel now stands. The mansion was sold to Dr. Fred Frueholz, Sr. who was not only a medical doctor but also an architect; consequently, he well-appreciated the mansion’s exceptional design. Prior to being sold the mansion was moved to the corner of Seguin Ave. and Coll Street — 305 S.Seguin — where it stands today. The removal made possible the perfect site for a hotel that allowed for parking in the back lot on Castell Ave. The Faust brothers built the hotel in 1929. Originally it was named Travelers Inn and later as Faust Hotel, remains a downtown landmark.
Another of the five mansions belonged to John and Emmie Seele Faust. It stands at 301 W. San Antonio Street. Every Christmas season the present owners have delightful Christmas decorations on the front lawn for everyone’s enjoyment. The third mansion remaining was built in 1910 for Walter and Lottie Pfeuffer Faust on Seguin Ave. It now belongs to First Protestant Church and is incorporated into the church family life center.
Walter’s grandfather, Joseph Faust, was mayor of New Braunfels from 1886 to 1896. He served in the State Senate in 1905 and 1907. When bank president, Joseph loaned young Harry Landa $5,000 to purchase the grain needed to begin his milling business that gave employment to many in our community and began the Landa fortune. That financial security allowed Harry Landa the financial freedom to develop Landa Park.
Joe Faust, Walter’s half-brother, was mayor of New Braunfels in 1956 to 1962 and an early enthusiastic supporter of Wurstfest.
Walter’s parents, Walter and Lottie Weber Pfeuffer Faust, were married Feb. 10, 1904 bringing together two prominent pioneer New Braunfels families with family members involved in community and state affairs. We’ve learned about Walter’s paternal side of the family, now let’s learn about the maternal side. Community involvement on Walter’s maternal-side of the family dates back to 1866-1867 when his great-grandfather George Weber was mayor. His great-grandfather George Pfeuffer was Comal County Judge. He went on to serve on the Texas A&M Board for many years and as its president in 1885. He is known to have saved A&M from being abolished. He served in the State Senate in 1882 and 1884. He was also responsible for Texas Hill Country granite used for our state capital rather than white Georgia granite.
Walter’s mother was the oldest child and only daughter of Somers Valentine and Thekla Weber Pfeuffer. Somers served in the State House of Representatives. He was president of the Sophienburg Museum Association and is credited with guiding the purchase of the Sophienburg site. The beautiful mansion on the corner of E. San Antonio and Comal Ave. was built for Somers in 1910 by the premier New Braunfels builder of the time, Chris Herry. Somers’ father. George Pfeuffer, had that site for the family home. It was built shortly after the Civil War but facing Comal Ave. Lumber from the previous, but now torn-down, structure was used by Herry to build the mansion.
When he was 21 years old Walter, Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps — as expected — into the banking business. His real love was music. He first studied music as did his parents in the Haelbig Studio taking piano instructions from an elderly Stefan Haelbig until Haelbig’s retirement when Walter was 10.
Walter attended the University of Texas in Austin. Not surprisingly, he studied music. After 2.5 semesters, the University decided music was an unnecessary study and discontinued the program. Walter returned home and began as assistant cashier in the bank. He continued his music by playing in church and for social events as well as the organ for silent films at the Capital Theater. His enthusiasm while watching the film sometimes was most exuberant; consequently, the manager of the theater put a board under the organ pedals to control the volume.
After 11 years in banking he left banking and followed his real passion. He took a train to Boston and began a three-year study at the New England Academy of Music. Upon his return to New Braunfels, he met Ernst Hoffmann in Landa Park at the newly formed summer music study camp. He asked Hoffmann who was director of the acclaimed Houston Symphony if he would give him piano lessons. Hoffmann agreed and Walter moved to Houston. He took lessons from Hoffmann for two years and traveled across Texas playing with the symphony. It was a magical, wonderful time.
Then abruptly, things changed! December 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and World War II was underway. There were no more summer music study camps in Landa Park. Just as there were abrupt halts to many things there were immediate beginning to others such as rationing and salvage drives and many young men going off to war. Walter enlisted immediately. He received an honorable discharge after 3.5 years of service.
Returning to New Braunfels, Walter lived with his mother, Lottie in the Pfeuffer mansion on E. San Antonio Street. It was good to be back home again. He took in special musical events with his good friend and fellow musician Linden Anderson and frequently Lottie. There were also good musical sessions at the Weinheimer and Schlameus home. Wurstfest was in the making and he played at the Heritage Exhibit in the Civic Center and at Hinman House when Conservation Society had their luncheons there during Wurstfest.. First Protestant would loan tables and chairs for the event and the Methodist Church loaned their upright piano painted green. That piano with Walter playing on its keys provided delightful entertainment. It’s easy to understand why the place was always crowded with happy people having a great time.
Among his many other activities was being Choir Master for Randolph Air Force Base for several years and organist at First Church of Christian Scientist for 18 years. He also served on the building committee of the Dittlinger Library and was a member of the New Braunfels Music Study Club and received honorary status.
Walter and his mother gave the initial building for First Church of the Christian Scientist. Walter gave the organ to First Church. There was another gift- a dream Walter had in mind. While growing up in his parents’ home on Seguin Ave., next door to First Protestant Church, his second-floor bedroom window looked out on the church tower that housed the bells. The bells ringing were a constant. When Walter was stationed in Victoria, Texas during World War II he noticed their clock tower on their courthouse had a bell. He envisioned our beautiful courthouse with bells. Time went on. He saw an advertisement about some bells. The 1976 Bicentennial Celebration was approaching. He would make the gift of the bells in honor of his mother. Walter made the bell order. They were made of sparkling brass in Holland, and made specifically for our County Courthouse Tower. There are four bells. The heaviest bell weighs 548 pounds. There is a mechanism that has a clock and sounds the hour and four buttons upon which to play.
The dedication of the bells began our country’s Bicentennial Celebration in Comal County. It was midnight New Years Eve of 1976. Walter played the bells for exactly 76 seconds followed by simultaneous ringing of the church bells of First Protestant, Sts. Peter and Paul, First United Methodist, St. Paul Lutheran, and St. Johns Episcopal for another 76 seconds. This event was a grand christening of our Courthouse Bells and a grand beginning to the Bicentennial Celebration.
Walter continued to be a positive influence. Among the many things he did was rescue and help to restore the 1898 painted pipe organ that was one of only five painted pipe organs built by hand by German immigrant Edward Pfeiffer and sons in Austin. It is now safely installed in historic Freiheit School in Conservation Plaza.
County Judge Carter Casteel, on July 4, 1991, honored Walter in a surprise ceremony to thank him for the tower bells and lights and his many other contributions. A plaque in his honor was placed in the alcove of the courthouse building. Walter was deeply touched and was most appreciative.
Lottie lived to be an energetic 101. Walter died in 1996 at age 91, the same age that his mentor, Stephan Haelbig passed away.
Those of us who were fortunate to know Walter, remember his warm smile, the twinkle in his eyes, the bounce in his step, the enthusiasm in his manner, along with his kind and thoughtful ways. Our community continues to benefit from the generosity of this exceptional gentleman who so loved music and sharing that love with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.