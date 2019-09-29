The Comal Independent School District is one of three Texas school districts chosen by New Tech Network to launch a new initiative to improve college access. The multi-year initiative is supported by a Networks for School Improvement grant.
School teams from Comal ISD, Ector County Independent School District and El Paso Independent School District will work together to identify and address common problems that impact students in pursuing and succeeding in college. In this first year, 11 campuses among the three districts will begin collaborating, and over the next five years, the efforts will scale to serve 50 high schools with the aim of improving student postsecondary success.
“We are excited to be a part of this collaborative opportunity which will benefit all of our students,” said Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim. “At Comal ISD we continue to look at creating pathways for kids to be successful in careers, the workforce, the military and higher education. I believe that the opportunities developed with this collaboration will benefit more than just students who choose to go to college; these initiatives will help all of our kids.”
Four of Comal ISD’s campuses will be involved initially including Canyon High, Canyon Lake High, Memorial Early College High and Smithson Valley High. Teams at each campus will be led by its academic career adviser. More campuses within the district will be added every year.
New Tech Network is a national nonprofit organization and leading design partner for comprehensive K-12 school change. It will support the districts in their work and convene the teams to facilitate learning from each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.