Eight young women will vie for a spot on the royal court for the 2019 Comal County Fair tonight — and only one of them will be crowned queen.
The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Comal County Fairgrounds, 701 Common St. in New Braunfels.
There is a $5 admission charge for those older than 5.
Each of the contestants is a junior attending a high school in Comal County.
Competing are:
• Madison Chavis, New Braunfels High School, daughter of Kimberly and Willie Chavis
• Landry Davis, New Braunfels High School, daughter of Greg and Debbie Davis
• Kylee Edwards, New Braunfels High School, daughter of Chad and Patricia Edwards
• Madeline Evans, Canyon High School, daughter of Greg and Olivia Deisher and Jeff and Ellie Evans
• Kourtney Neely, New Braunfels High School, daughter of Brett and Karisha Neely
• Emmaleigh Norton, New Braunfels High School, daughter of Michael and Melissa Norton
• Lauren Smith, New Braunfels High School, daughter of Melissa Smith
• Tillie Wetz, Canyon Lake High School, daughter of Bill and Monica Wetz
The candidates will be judged on interview, personality, poise and personal appearance.
Three of the young women will be crowned as part of the fair royalty for the year with a queen, princess and duchess named.
Each member of the royal court will win flowers, a trophy, a sash, a tiara, a cash scholarship and mementos from the Comal County Fair Association.
The biggest honor may come on Friday when they will ride at the head of the fair parade.
The court will also participate in other activities throughout the fair.
The responsibilities of the crowns don’t end with the fair’s conclusion, however.
The winners will also represent the county during the spring and summer on the fair float at many out of town festivals.
Queen’s contest organizers sent a big thank you to the sponsors who make the contest possible, including businesses that donated charms, trophies, tiaras and other awards. They include Celebrations, Petals To Go, Clear Springs Catering and Decorating, New Century Lions Club, Hansel and Gretel Childcare, Cottontail Ranch — Calvin & Ruthie Kneupper, the 1978 Comal County Fair Queen Court, Bill Biggadike & Associates Landscape Lighting and Lucky Sky Graphics.
The fair queen’s contest committee was Jo Marie Montague, chairman, Jill Bennett and Jana Seibert.
