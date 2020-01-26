Prune fruit trees early in the month. Visit plantanswers.com for instructions and diagrams. Apply dormant or horticultural or dormant oil to the trunks and stems of fruit trees to combat scale insects. The aphid-like insects are encased in a calcium shell that resists insecticides and fends off predators. The oil products suffocate the insects in their shells.
The root hardy perennials such as esperanza, firebush, poinciana, salvia and lantana will send up new sprouts late in the month so go ahead and prune out the freeze killed foliage.
There is still time to plant onion, broccoli, spinach and Swiss chard transplants. It is also a good time to plant potatoes. Dig a trench one foot deep and place a piece of seed potato every 18 inches in the trench. Seed potatoes are available at some nurseries. I have the best results with the red varieties like Pontiac and Lasoda. Use pieces that are at least golf ball size with one or more eye on each piece. Cover the seed piece with 3 inches of soil in the trench and then add soil every week to cover the stems of any growth up to the top of its growth. Harvest of the potatoes can start when the plants begin to bloom. Harvest the balance of the crop when the tops brown. If the potatoes are left in the ground too far into the spring, they are vulnerable to rotting in the soil.
The San Antonio Rodeo Tomato in 2020 is the “Red Snapper.” It produces a large, deep red fruit from a determinate plant that is a good heat setter. Obtain the “Red Snapper” at the Rodeo or check out your favorite nursery. If you obtain it before mid-March, it is best to pot it up in a 1-gallon container until the soil warms in April. Place the containers in full sun sheltered from the wind. If temperatures below 40 degrees are forecast move them inside until it warms up. Other tomato varieties can also be potted up to encourage them to keep growing even if the garden soil is cool. Use a high-quality potting soil and fertilize the containers with Osmocote.
It is still a good time to plant shade trees and shrubs. The plants have time to work on growing a root system before the plant must face the challenge of a Central Texas summer.
The snapdragons that paused from blooming after the cold weather in late December should begin blooming again in February. Keep the stocks and calendulas deadheaded to maintain their bloom. Sweet peas should also start blooming this month. Use stocks and sweet peas for cut flowers to take advantage of their fragrance.
It is too early to fertilize the lawn. If you have winter weeds such as rescue grass, annual blue grass and horseherb in the lawn keep it mowed to maintain an attractive winter lawn. Control bedstraw, henbit and chickweed with the contact herbicide Weed- Free Zone. Follow label instructions.
