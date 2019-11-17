NBISD’s window for accepting referrals for gifted and talented (G/T) evaluation is set for Nov. 7-22.
All students in kindergarten through 5th grade are screened for G/T services each year. For those who show gifted or talented potential, a Parent Information Form is also required. Referrals for secondary students (sixth-12th grade) may also be submitted by a parent, friend or a student himself/herself from during the referral period.
Anyone wishing to refer a student can access that form on the NBISD website. This form can be submitted during the referral window or may be requested later if the child shows giftedness or potential for giftedness. For more information, contact your child’s campus or visit www.nbisd.org/default.aspx?name=gt.parentforms.
For more information, call 830-643-5787.
