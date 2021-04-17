Q. There are tiny worms hanging on our live oak and Mexican white oak trees. I think they are eating the new growth leaves. What should we spray? Both trees are over 30 feet tall and made it through the Valentine’s week freeze.
A. There are three kinds of caterpillars involved in the activities you describe. They will eat some foliage but are not considered a long-term threat to the trees. Sometimes if the caterpillar bearing tree is newly planted, gardeners will spray it with Spinosad or Sevin. Bt products work if the worms are actively feeding but the result is that just a few caterpillars are killed. The most effective strategy is usually to ignore the worms on the trees. If they cover one or more walls of the house, you can usually wash them off with a water spray or reduce their presence with the Sevin or malathion. Some retail nurseries still offer Sevin.
