Annually, the Education Service Center, Region 20, (ESC-20) hosts a Holiday Card contest, and this year’s winning entry in the high school category was created by a freshman art student at Canyon High School.
Kate Albright was surprised during class with the big news and a few prizes including a gift card, a set of holiday cards and a poster featuring her design.
“Judges look at typography, use of color and design when selecting a winner,” explained Mayra de Hoyos, an ESC-20 representative. “Kate’s entry was artistic and traditional while the writing was very neat and delicate.”
Albright created the winning design using pencil, ink, watercolor and gold marker, and while she has taken art since elementary school, she had never created a watercolor piece prior to this entry.
“I initially entered the contest just for the experience,” said Albright, who serves as vice president of the National Art Honor Society at CHS. “I ended up spending quite a bit of time on my piece to get it to its greatest potential. I’m grateful that my art teacher brought this contest to my attention.”
Albright is enrolled in a sculpture class taught by Elise Galperin at CHS and hopes to pursue art as a career. Her favorite mediums are paint and sculpture.
“I could barely contain myself when I received notification that Kate had won the contest,” said Galperin. “The gifts of teaching come when you witness a student reap the benefits of hard work. Students fail and make mistakes, and as their teacher, I hope they keep trying. As they strive to do better, they learn that hard work, trial and error, problem solving and practice really do pay off. It brings my heart so much joy that Kate chose to do better and because of that, she won. She will always remember this, and she may never give up when the going gets tough because she knows hard work pays off.”
Since ESC-20 covers 88 school districts across 19 counties, Albright’s holiday card will be seen by many. In fact, a set of holiday cards may be purchased through ESC-20 by contacting de Hoyos at mayra.dehoyos@esc20.net. The cost is $7 for a set of 12 cards.
