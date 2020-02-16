By now I’m certain you’ve completely digested your Valentine’s Day — over-the-top steak and/or lobster dinner; gobbled more than your share of those creamy chocolate-covered strawberries; and by now beginning to notice those dozen long-stemmed red roses do not appear quite as rosy as they were when they arrived two days ago on Feb. 14.
Yes, Valentine’s Day is past but that should not mean your expressions of love and caring for that special person in your life should stand still or become dormant. Isn’t it equally as appropriate to share that loving spirit with the one you love all year long?
One of the most loving and touching stories in the chronicles of one’s love for another is the pure devotion of King Edward I of England and his Spanish-born wife Queen Eleanor of Castile who in 1290 unexpectedly died in Nottingham (just 25 miles from where I was born many, many years later).
In a day when so many marriages between Royalty were often made for mere political advantage and even arranged when the couple were just children. In those Royal couplings, love wasn’t even considered much of a factor. But King Edward truly loved Eleanor deeply and they were completely devoted to one another throughout their 36-year marriage.
Edward, totally grief stricken by his wife’s death, decided to mark the route of the nightly resting places of his wife’s final journey as she was carried back to London for burial. He erected 12 elaborately decorated stone monuments each topped with a cross, which became known as Eleanor Crosses which became a symbolic tribute of one man’s love for his wife.
Each of the 12 had its own unique design and each were finely executed. Today only three of the 12 remain completely intact with the best preserved one in the small village of Geddington.
While this is a great love story, most of us remain non-royals even though I’m told I’m distantly related to Sir Robert Dudley, the Earl of Leicester and favorite of Queen Elizabeth I.
Nonetheless, despite our social status of one kind or another, we can still express our love openly, deeply and sincerely each and every day.
A friend and former New Braunfels neighbor, Dr. John Walker, wrote a wonderful little book entitled “50 Ways to Keep Your Lover,” where he offers practical insights into bringing more joy and love into our most intimate relationships.
Among his kernels of advice for keeping your love alive and well is to praise your lover, ignore the small things, live each day fully, romance your lover and just be there. And of course, he’s not just talking about Valentine’s Day.
A few years ago, I attended a 50th wedding anniversary for a couple who had been good friends with my parents. When the bride, Margaret, was asked her secret to a long-lasting marriage she said simply, “Well, both George and I spend a few minutes each morning telling each other how much we love one another — then the rest of the time proving it.”
