The San Antonio Area Foundation invites non-profit organizations serving San Antonio and surrounding areas to apply for 2019 grant funding. Applications are available online at www.saafdn.org and will be accepted through Sunday, July 28.
From August to October, SAAF staff will evaluate hundreds of applications from local nonprofits providing services in the SAAF’s current interest areas, including arts and culture, animal services, children and youth and high school completion, community at large, medicine and healthcare, and seniors. The SAAF anticipates changes to its areas of grantmaking interest in 2020, based on extensive community input and the effort to advance equity.
Award notifications will be made in November to December, with funds provided by end of year 2019.
The foundation’s 2019 funding cycle represents a new focus at the SAAF, which will provide operational funds to nonprofits instead of funding for specific programs. Operational funding provides nonprofits with infrastructure funding to prepare for grantmaking changes in 2020. Many national funders have moved toward providing operating funds to nonprofits that benefit all of their programs and services, allowing them to strengthen their capacity and better advance their missions. In a 2019 survey of nonprofits conducted by Core Research, 81 percent indicated “operational grants” were the most preferred method of support.
“We know general operating funds are of critical importance to our nonprofit ecosystem,” said Marjie French, CEO of the SAAF. “This type of funding is especially sought after by nonprofits because it allows them to utilize the funds awarded in any manner they deem best for furthering their mission and vision.”
Eligibility requirements remain the same as previous years. Applicants must be designated as a nonprofit by the Internal Revenue Code for at least a year, have a minimum budget of $40,000, and serve Bexar, Atascosa, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina or Wilson Counties.
Award amounts will be based on each organization’s budget size. For example, an organization of less than $75,000 in budget size would receive a maximum of $8,000, and the larger the organization’s budget, the larger the award amount, up to a maximum of $50,000.
As in past years, the SAAF will not fund endowments, debt reduction, funds for individuals and political activities. Scholarships and capital campaigns are funded under a different process.
The 2019 annual funding cycle also focuses on advancing equity in the community. Nonprofits must provide information on how they impact equity, which zip codes they serve and the diversity of their board. However, the application process changes are relatively subtle while providing an opportunity for operational support. Much of the standard application process remains the same from previous years.
All award decisions will be shared publicly once decisions are made. For more information, contact the Community Engagement & Impact team by emailing at info@saafdn.org or by calling 210-225-2243.
The SAAF has served as the sole, designated community foundation for the San Antonio area for over half a century, growing to become one of the top 20 foundations in the nation based on asset size. The SAAF helps donors achieve their charitable goals, managing more than 500 charitable funds approaching $1 billion in assets. Coordinating efforts with numerous area nonprofits, the SAAF serves as a collaborative leader, connecting donors to address key community issues and investing in our future. Since 1964, more than $400 million in scholarships and grants have been awarded to enhance the quality of life in our region.
