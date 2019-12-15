Blue is the color of Uranus and Neptune.
Every other planet in our solar system has been checked out more closely than these giants. Even dwarf planets (Pluto) and non-planets (the asteroid Ceres, comet Halley, and others) have been given more scrutiny. They were last visited in 1986 (Uranus) and 1989 (Neptune) by Voyager 2. What gives?! I guess blue just wasn’t in fashion. But wait, maybe there’s hope.
Pantone just released its choice for color of the year 2020 and it’s Classic Blue! Maybe NASA, or ESA or JAXA, or CNSA, or ISRO/ISAT, or ISA, or Space-X, or someone will jump on that and send a mission to Uranus and Neptune. Oh, wait, they aren’t Pantone’s classic blue (19-4052), they are closer to Pantone’s 317 (greenish) and 5010 blue respectively. Neptune is closer but no cigar.
Nevertheless, we do know a few things about Uranus and Neptune so let’s look at that.
They are about 13 (Uranus), and 17 (Neptune) times Earth’s mass, and 4 times Earth’s diameter. They both have rings and multiple moons. They both spin very rapidly (16-17-hour day) and have high winds (550-700 mile per hour).
They are both blue, but different in hue. This separates them from the other big planets Saturn and Jupiter. Why blue? Methane, you know, the greenhouse gas. Most everything that digests organic matter for food produces some methane. Are cattle given a bad rap? Anyway, at 2-4%, methane is a significant component of both planet’s atmospheres. Methane absorbs red light while reflecting blue and green light, so they are blue green. Why is Neptune bluer? That’s one question a mission to those planets can answer. The remainder of their atmosphere’s is hydrogen (82-84%), helium (13-15%), hydrogen deuteride and hydrogen sulfide. Unlike Jupiter and Saturn, their gases account for a much smaller percent of their masses.
Below their atmospheres they appear to have about the same mass of ices (water, methane, ammonia), rock, and metals as Jupiter and Saturn but in their comparatively smaller packages. Ices appear to be predominant with rock and metals in the minority. So, while Jupiter and Saturn are the “gas giants,” Uranus and Neptune are called “ice giants.”
Another apparent difference between the ice and gas giants is their bland appearance. Jupiter and Saturn have visible atmospheric belts, zones, and storms but Uranus appears featureless, and Neptune has just a few visible things going on. In infrared images however, Uranus shows a few storms beneath its blank façade and seasonal temperature changes have produced visible disturbances. Neptune has a couple of large visible storm systems.
Uranus is extremely tilted; its axis of rotation is 98 degrees from vertical. For comparison, Earth’s axis of rotation is 23 degrees. No one knows how this happened but a collision between a proto-planetary Uranus and another body might explain it.
Let’s return to the blue planets.
What’s in the Sky?
Dec. 21: Winter Solstice begins at 10:19 p.m. CST. Longest night of the year.
