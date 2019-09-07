Seguin Art League’s How I See It Photo Show will be on display Sept. 9 through Sept. 27 at First United Bank in Seguin. Join the Art League at a reception for the artists on Friday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In addition to refreshments, there will be an award ceremony for the winners of the exhibit.
This year the exhibit will be juried by Dr. Robin Bisha of Texas Lutheran University who is a professor in communication studies with a background in journalism, mass communication and photography.
The photography show is open to the community and will hang in the lobby of the First United Bank, 200 N. Austin St.
For more information contact Seguin Art League at 830-305-0472 or seguinartleague@yahoo.com.
