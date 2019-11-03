The Vintage Oaks community is making their list and checking it twice, gearing up to put all their volunteers to work this year to support their 8th annual Holiday Bazaar at Dry Comal Creek Vineyard, 1741 Herbelin Road. This year’s event is Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County (CACCC) which exists to aid in the prevention, detection, investigation and treatment of child abuse.
“We have so much fun every year,” said Brenda Sturtevant, advertising and communications coordinator. “Sheila Laigle, general manager for the vineyard, will provide live music from band “Blues Like it Usta Wuz” and will have wine tastings available with 100% Texas wine, and their famous sangria or mulled wine, depending on the weather.”
“Shoppers at the bazaar may start off their morning with our famous homemade cinnamon rolls and a cup of coffee, then stop back by for lunch for chili dogs, chips, soft drinks, Frito pie and homemade cookies,” said Denise Brownfield, food concessions chair.
Homemade baked goods will also be for sale, including homemade cakes, pies and assorted cookies — they sell out quickly.
“We are hoping to increase our sales again this year,” said bake sale coordinator Carolyn Shelton. “Last year’s sale generated $1,038, and we hope to do that or better with our holiday themed goodies. Make your selection and freeze to share with your family and friends at holiday parties. We will have a limited supply of gluten-free baked goods this year, so make the bake sale your first stop!”
Residents of Vintage Oaks partner with Dry Comal Creek Vineyard to pull off this event, teaming up to give back to the community by donating time and effort.
“For a $5 donation you may bring your own camera and take your own photo with your family/children, and/or your furry animal with Santa and Mrs. Claus for your Holiday Christmas cards,” said Nancy Cook, Santa’s Photo Workshop coordinator said. “The photo workshop will provide cute props for your photos.”
Jayne Wagner, craft coordinator and founder of this event, said, “We’ve come a long way after eight years, but this year we are making Tea Light Villages. Last year we made items out of wine corks such as angels, dogs and nativity sets. The children especially liked the nativity sets, so we are hoping the miniature villages are just as popular. The tea lights provide a warm glow which brings life to the village.”
The bazaar will have a variety of arts and crafts vendors, many from the New Braunfels area, as well as others from Houston, Austin, Elgin, Pleasanton, Pflugerville and Mansfield, said Christine Walters, vendor coordinator.
“Many of our vendors you may recognize such as Hill Country Polish Pottery, Texas Artifact Murals, My Urban Poncho, Texas Olive Ranch, Exquisite Stained Glass, Nana’s Pretties, Terry’s Texas Mesquite, Timeless Sunsets — Decks & Patios, Iron Works, Royal Honey, Creations in Glass by Susan, and many more,” Walters said.
“A big thanks to our committees and all of our crafters, volunteers and vendors for making this event so successful every year,” said Sturtevant, extending thanks to Jayne Wagner, Denise Brownfield, Margaret Olivier, Judy Panozzo, Carolyn Shelton, Judy Scurlock, Sheila Laigle, Christine Walters, Nancy Cook, Annette Smith and Yasheda Sullivan, plus Santa and Mrs. Claus.
