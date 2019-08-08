Kenneth James Yaw passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on December 20, 1932 in Waskom, Texas to George and Jessie Yaw. Kenneth graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he met the love of his life, Rosa Nell Brasher. On August 27, 1953, they became husband and wife. They soon moved to Luling, LA., where Kenneth worked for Lion Oil/Monsanto. In 1971, they moved to Baytown, TX where he worked for Mobay Chemical and retired in 1992. After retirement, Kenneth and Rosie moved to New Braunfels, TX where they built a house along the Guadalupe River. Kenneth was a Deacon at First Baptist Church and helped with the Puppet Ministry. He also enjoyed volunteering and helping build churches. Kenneth also volunteered with World Changers helping to repair homes in this area. He loved creating stained glass and playing in the river with his grandchildren.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rosa Yaw; son, Brad Yaw (Cheryl); daughter, Donna Grimes (Larry); son, Daryl Yaw (Penny); daughter, Nelda Yaw Buckman (Karl); grandchildren, Matt Watkins (Valerie), Amy Grier (Brandon), Brandon Yaw (Jessica), James Yaw (Casey), Nicole Cearley (Clay), Rhett Grimes (Krista), Weston Yaw (Anna), Corrie Yaw, Rachel Crossland (Ken), Kenneth Haney (Lauren), Sofia Buckman, and Ella Buckman; 15 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Mary Frances Yaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jessie Yaw and brother, Herbert Yaw.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm. The Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of New Braunfels at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Kenneth, to First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, AMC Building Retirement Fund.
