Cory West, organizer of the 2019 Ebonite High School Bowling Tournament, presented a grant award of $1,467.14 to the Strike Force Special Olympics Bowling Team during their Christmas Party at Fiesta Lanes. The funds were granted from the proceeds of the Ebonite High School Bowling Tournament, held Dec. 7 and 8. A record 44 schools participated in the tournament. The Strike Force is a team of Special Olympics-Texas for adult athletes who have intellectual disabilities from New Braunfels and surrounding communities. The Strike Force bowls year-round at Fiesta Lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.