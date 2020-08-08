Scholarships totaling $5,200 were awarded to three 2020 high school graduates. From left: Jacqueline LaFond of Smithson Valley High School, who plans to attend Texas Tech University to study finance; Lacy Noel Dowdy of Canyon High School, who plans to attend Abilene Christian University to study nursing; and Presley Grace Wirebaugh of Canyon High School. who plans to attend Texas A&M University to study animal science. Submitted photo
Members of the New Braunfels Area Quilt Guild have awarded $5,200 in scholarships to graduates of area high schools.
Scholarship recipients are Jacqueline LaFond of Smithson Valley High School, who plans to attend Texas Tech University to study finance; Lacy Noel Dowdy of Canyon High School, who plans to attend Abilene Christian University to study nursing; and Presley Grace Wirebaugh of Canyon High School. who plans to attend Texas A&M University to study animal science.
