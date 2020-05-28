Streaming shows

Adam Johnson – Solo live concert – Thursdays at 8pm

Alex Meixner – Facebook Polka Time – Sundays at 1pm CST.

Band of Heathens – Tuesday night Supper Club – Tuesdays at 7:30pm

Brett Cline – Facebook Concerts at BCMusic Live – Thursdays at 7pm

Bret Graham – Monday Night Live – Mondays at 6pm

Carolyn Wonderland – Live from Wonderland – Wednesdays at 8pm

Cody Canada – Facebook Concerts – Wednesdays at 8:30pm

Drew Kennedy – Live in the Backyard – Mondays at 8pm

Garth Brooks – Inside Studio G – Facebook Concert – Mondays at 7pm

Max & Heather Stallings – We Ain’t Drinking Alone – Wednesdays at 7pm

Phil Hurley – South Austin Moonlighters – Facebook Concert – Tuesdays at 7pm

Reckless Kelly – Music from The Mountains – Sundays at 7pm

Sean McConnell – Live from His Studio – Thursdays at 7pm

Sequestered Songwriters – Weekly Tribute Shows – Mondays at 6pm

Todd Snider – Live from East Nashville – Sundays at 11am

Wade Bowen – Wade’s World – Fridays at 8pm

Walt & Tina Wilkins – Walt Wilkins Music – Thursdays at 7pm

Live shows

(confirm with venue for any changes)

Black Whale Pub 

(367 Main Plaza, 830-625-6605)

Tue – Aaron Stephens – 9pm

Freiheit Country Store 

(2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)

Tonight – Bri Bagwell & Friends – 6pm

Wed – Zack Walther Band – 6pm

Grapevine in Gruene   

(1612 Hunter Rd  830-606-0093)

Sat – Bret Graham – 3pm

Sun – Phil Luna – 3pm

Gruene Hall 

(1281 Gruene Rd   830-606-1281)

Sat – Flat Top Jones – 1pm

Tue – Two Tons of Steel – 7:30pm

Happy Cow 

(9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)

Fri – Shaker Hymns – 8:30pm

Riley’s Tavern 

(8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)

Fri – The Homebodies – 7pm

Sat – Shane Kelley – 7pm

Watering Hole  

(1390 McQueeney Rd  830-625-0045)

Tonight – Jeremy Egg Band – 8pm

Fri – Painted Pony – 8:30pm

Sat – Rick Rice Band – 9pm

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.