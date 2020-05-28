Streaming shows
Adam Johnson – Solo live concert – Thursdays at 8pm
Alex Meixner – Facebook Polka Time – Sundays at 1pm CST.
Band of Heathens – Tuesday night Supper Club – Tuesdays at 7:30pm
Brett Cline – Facebook Concerts at BCMusic Live – Thursdays at 7pm
Bret Graham – Monday Night Live – Mondays at 6pm
Carolyn Wonderland – Live from Wonderland – Wednesdays at 8pm
Cody Canada – Facebook Concerts – Wednesdays at 8:30pm
Drew Kennedy – Live in the Backyard – Mondays at 8pm
Garth Brooks – Inside Studio G – Facebook Concert – Mondays at 7pm
Max & Heather Stallings – We Ain’t Drinking Alone – Wednesdays at 7pm
Phil Hurley – South Austin Moonlighters – Facebook Concert – Tuesdays at 7pm
Reckless Kelly – Music from The Mountains – Sundays at 7pm
Sean McConnell – Live from His Studio – Thursdays at 7pm
Sequestered Songwriters – Weekly Tribute Shows – Mondays at 6pm
Todd Snider – Live from East Nashville – Sundays at 11am
Wade Bowen – Wade’s World – Fridays at 8pm
Walt & Tina Wilkins – Walt Wilkins Music – Thursdays at 7pm
Live shows
(confirm with venue for any changes)
Black Whale Pub
(367 Main Plaza, 830-625-6605)
Tue – Aaron Stephens – 9pm
Freiheit Country Store
(2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Tonight – Bri Bagwell & Friends – 6pm
Wed – Zack Walther Band – 6pm
Grapevine in Gruene
(1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Sat – Bret Graham – 3pm
Sun – Phil Luna – 3pm
Gruene Hall
(1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Sat – Flat Top Jones – 1pm
Tue – Two Tons of Steel – 7:30pm
Happy Cow
(9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)
Fri – Shaker Hymns – 8:30pm
Riley’s Tavern
(8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Fri – The Homebodies – 7pm
Sat – Shane Kelley – 7pm
Watering Hole
(1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Tonight – Jeremy Egg Band – 8pm
Fri – Painted Pony – 8:30pm
Sat – Rick Rice Band – 9pm
