Approximately 179 middle and high school students from across the Comal Independent School District participated in the district’s 12th annual Specialized Training in Athletics and Recreation (STAR) bowling tournaments on Monday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Nov. 1, at Fiesta Lanes in New Braunfels.
These athletes look forward to this event every year, said Terry Werchan, who is certified in adapted physical education and the STAR head coach.
During the tournament, athletes are placed into teams by campuses and skill level. From opening ceremonies to the presentation of awards, the lanes are filled with laughter, high-fives, cheers and excitement as athletes roll strikes, get a few spares and enjoy time together.
Side-by-side with these athletes are student volunteers who also look forward to this annual event. Volunteers included members of several student leader organizations. From Smithson Valley High School, students with FACS, SV United and the Navy JROTC were represented, and SVHS junior Esther Hicks sang the National Anthem.
Student volunteers from PALS of Canyon Lake High School and FACS of Canyon High School also volunteered their time during the day-long event.
This year marked the sixth anniversary for SVHS junior Macall Hamilton to participate in the bowling tournament, and she never gets tired of hearing her name called during the awards ceremony. In fact, the 16-year-old, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3, took first place in her division, and her signature smile was on full display when she accepted her gold medal.
“Macall gets excited when they call her name,” says Shonnie Hamilton, Macall’s mother, who attends every year to watch. “This is a great way for all students to be recognized and celebrated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.