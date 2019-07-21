See if the glass slipper fits at New Braunfels Performing Arts’ production of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” on the Brauntex Theatre stage Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.
The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true. A second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother cemented this version as a classic for yet another generation. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, the hearts of children and adults alike still soar when the slipper fits.
Tickets range from $12-$20 for the five performances, and group discounts are available. Tickets can be bought on the NB Performing Arts website, www.nbperformingarts.com, or at the door before each performance. There is no dress code although glass slippers are encouraged. For more information or to arrange a group purchase, call 830-660-9537.
For information on upcoming auditions and classes with New Braunfels Performing Arts Academy, visit www.nbperformingarts.com.
Roger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is by arrangement with the Roger and Hammerstein Organization, www.rnh.com.
