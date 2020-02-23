The 2019-20 debutantes will be presented at the annual Mid-Texas Symphony Ball, which will take place on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m., at the Embassy Suites Ballroom in San Marcos. The Mid-Texas Symphony Guild Debutante Program promotes family involvement in the symphony society, as well as activities that encourage interest in fine music, social etiquette and community service.
Over the past year, the debutantes acted as hostesses and ushers at symphony concerts, planned and hosted parties for other debutantes and their escorts, and sold poinsettias to raise funds for the Mid-Texas Symphony.
Throughout the year, the debutantes, their escorts, and stags attended educational workshops that focused on etiquette, poise, attire, table manners and dancing. The Mid-Texas Symphony Ball is the culmination of this year’s events.
The ball will also feature the Symphony Slipper Soiree Silent Auction, in which each debutante and her family creatively designed and decorated a themed slipper to be presented and sold with related auction items. Funds raised from the ball are dedicated to the Mid-Texas Symphony to enhance its programs in the community.
The Mid-Texas Symphony Guild, comprised of chapters in New Braunfels and Seguin, supports the Mid-Texas Symphony. The Symphony Ball is the largest fundraiser for each chapter.
In addition to the debutante program, other guild activities include the Cotillion Program, free fall children’s concerts for local fourth and fifth grade students, and fulfilling hospitality needs for various symphony concerts.
The 2019-20 debutantes, escorts, and stag are as follow:
Miss Meagan Alexandra Burley is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory John Burley. She is escorted by Jordan David Mesa, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Mesa. She is presented by her father.
Miss Ashley Nicole Edgell is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Joseph Edgell. She is escorted by Joseph Grey Kapavik, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry J. Kapavik. She is presented by her father.
Miss Chloe Grace Edgell is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Joseph Edgell. She is escorted by Blake Richard Martinez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Berry. She is presented by her father.
Miss Alexandra Rose Francone is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Anthony Francone. She is escorted by Garrett Drake Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Drake William Thompson. She is presented by her father.
Miss Abigail Faith Graves is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Paul Allan Graves and Ms. Vanessa Graves. She is escorted by Clay Garrett Coronado, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Mark Coronado. She is presented by her father.
Miss Corinne Celeste Gray is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Scott Gray. She is escorted by Chandler Manley Harris, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lovette Harris. She is presented by her father.
Miss Macy Margaret Hebert is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Matthew Hoefer. She is escorted by Hector Gonzalez IV, son of Mr. Hector Gonzalez III and Mr. and Mrs. David Pencsak. She is presented by her father.
Miss Kate Maxwell Heidrich is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Wayne Heidrich. She is escorted by Winston Waldrip, son of The Honorable and Mrs. Dibrell Wayne Waldrip. She is presented by her father.
Miss Ruby Ann Jones is the daughter of Mr. James Bryan Jones and Mrs. Nancy Ware Aubin. She is escorted by Chase Matthew Angus Mercer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Fred Mercer. She is presented by her father.
Miss Lexie Lauryn Leinneweber is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Cole Leinneweber. She is escorted by Thomas Blake Wofford son of Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Brien Wofford. She is presented by her father.
Miss Autumn Elaine Nesbitt is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Nesbitt. She is escorted by Matthew Lee Littlejohn, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Brett Littlejohn. She is presented by her father.
Miss Serina Noelle Saputa is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Allen Saputa. She is escorted by Breckin Xander Quade Murphy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Keith Murphy. She is presented by her father.
Miss Annie Sue Helen Scheffel is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Herry Scheffel Jr. She is escorted by Zakary Tanner Aleman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Orlando “Lonny” Aleman. She is presented by her father.
Miss Faith Austin Worley is the daughter of Colonel and Mrs. Mark Owen Worley. She is escorted by Carson Minor Buntin, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Leighton Buntin. She is presented by her father.
Miss Ashley Lynn Wuest is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brad Wayne Wuest and Mr. and Mrs. Craig Walton. She is escorted by Matthew David Pawelek, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daryl David Pawelek. She is presented by her father.
Wyatt Eppes, stag, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hollis Eppes.
