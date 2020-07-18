A recent Comal Independent School District graduate of Canyon High School is one of four students to receive a McKenzie Family Foundation GritGrant award in its inaugural year. The GritGrant recognizes students whose actions motivate others to never quit, no matter the obstacle, and who demonstrate grit, perseverance and resilience.
Noah Ferrier, who has overcome personal obstacles, demonstrates these and more which is why he is receiving $2,500 as one of the honorees. Ferrier was nominated for the award by his high school career and technology teacher, Tanya Livingston, who noticed his willingness to serve others even as an incoming freshman volunteering to help teachers set up their classrooms for the new school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.