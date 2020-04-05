A local coffee shop is giving back to area health care workers in an unexpected way and is asking for the public’s help to give more.
When Wicked Voodoo Espresso co-owner Laurel Winslow learned her business would have to close its lobby last month in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, she described feeling helpless.
“Our hands feel so tied with this virus, and with the threat of our business closing down, our staff unemployed, so on and so on,” she said. “I reflected how it must feel to be a nurse, a doctor, an aid, a first responder. These are precious human lives that they are fighting for. Often they don’t get the luxury of stepping away for a cup of coffee, a lunch, a drink of water or even a bathroom break — all for the love of their humans in their care.”
On March 20, Wicked Voodoo delivered 16 drinks and a gallon of drip coffee to Élan Westpointe and 16 drinks to Colonial Manor.
“I am not going to lie, I could not speak the words I wanted to when we delivered some silly coffee to them this morning,” Winslow said. “Because I couldn’t, because my heart was so full of love and admiration for what they do every day that I cried every time I said thank you.”
She expressed her deep admiration and respect for health care workers, including her daughter, Kristina Eddy, who lives in Washington, and her sister, Loretta Hoffine of New Braunfels, both of whom are Wicked Voodoo shareholders.
“(My daughter) and her staff have lost patients to this disease and they work with high risk folks daily, around the clock — sometimes up to 100 hours per week! — in supporting these sweet souls,” Winslow said. “It’s them, daily battling this and making sure a person with so much fear in their hearts gets the love and treatments they need.”
The experience is different for her sister, who works at a local nursing home.
“These nursing homes are under quarantine with nobody leaving or visiting,” Winslow said. “The residents are frightened, lonely and have only the medical care teams to turn to for companionship and love. These nurses and staff are also working around the clock to ensure that these sweet souls are cared for both physically and emotionally.”
Elizabeth Stone, the executive director of Élan Westpointe, said her team felt empowered by the support shown through the donation.
“As a group of avid coffee drinkers, we were so thankful for the gift, but even more than thankful, we were touched by the thought that a business unrelated to healthcare or senior living would think about us in this time of uncertainty and anxiety,” Stone said. “From the wellness department to the food and beverage department, we were able to partake in a coffee break together and forget about these stresses for a little while.”
Élan has positively adapted to the restrictions mandated by the no-visitor policy in many ways, Stone said.
“We have regularly scheduled FaceTime visits for our residents and their family members, so they can stay connected, she said. “We have established a My Special Friend program where a manager visits with residents to ensure their need for social interactions are met, and our activities director has created multiple opportunities for our residents to participate in the activities they love such as bingo, Ageless Grace and happy hour. We educate the staff regularly on COVID-19 and infection control, and have created a stronger bond as a team, while practicing social distancing.”
Since delivering coffee to Elan and Colonial staff, Winslow has created a way for the community to get involved with giving health care workers and first responders an energy and morale boost.
“We are asking for our customers to buy a bag of coffee and we will deliver it to hospital staff, first responders, clinics and nursing homes,” Winslow said.
The coffee drive is ongoing at each of the Wicked Voodoo locations.
“(As of April 3) we had nine bags go to Resolute, we had four bags go to the Comal County Sheriff Department, two to our local police department and two to a police department in San Antonio,” Winslow said. “We have 19 more bags to give out! We are so excited!”
Winslow said if any first responder or health care worker needs coffee for their office — or even home — they should go to the drive-thru and tell the staff.
“We want to get coffee in the hands of those that are serving our community,” Winslow said. “Regardless of what they could be exposed to through their services, they show up. Regardless of how afraid they are for their health, their children’s exposure, their spouse’s and other loved ones under their roofs, they show up. They swallow their fears, say a prayer of protection, and dive right into the fight. Because that’s their jobs.”
To donate a bag of Wicked Voodoo coffee, customers can visit a location’s drive-thru or stay home and order online at wickedvoodooespresso.com or www.facebook.com/WickedVEspresso/. They should also leave a message to donate the bag and specify the recipient, if they have a preference. Wicked Voodoo shops are at 513 Elliot Knox Blvd and 2154 Gabriels Place #106.
Beyond donating coffee, the most beneficial thing people can do to support health care workers requires very little effort.
“The best thing people can do for us, and likely all senior living facilities, is pray, practice social distancing and abide by the guidelines set by our local authorities,” Stone said.
