“Our poor seniors have taken it on the chin…the least we can do is to try to make their graduation as special as possible.”
— Publisher Neice Bell
As a career public school educator, it was always my honor and privilege to oversee 18 high school graduation ceremonies at four different high schools in three different states loving every minute of it.
That second semester of the senior year is always second to none. Colleges and universities have been chosen, military service branches have been selected and the prospect of genuine adulthood is on the horizon.
And it’s the pomp of that graduation ceremony that becomes the bridge seniors cross demonstrating to the world they have arrived and are unstoppable in their quest for their own futures.
Overseeing a dozen and a half of those commencement ceremonies, I can never forget the hugs, the tears, shouts of joy, congratulatory handshakes and the jubilant smiles on the faces of those special young men and women as they gambol across the stage in their ceremonial caps and gowns collecting their well-earned diplomas.
For me the impact of the high school graduation ceremony didn’t become as abundantly clear as it did at the New Braunfels High School commencement on May 30, 2002.
It was the very early morning — 2 a.m. on graduation day that I received an unwanted call from the police that a dozen high school senior boys and girls had been taken into custody and were waiting to be released to their parents.
Had it not been for the soberly tone of the policeman on the call, I might have believed it was a prank. But those students had been rounded up for what was described to me as “criminal mischief.”
Quickly dressing I met my dependable assistant principal, David Simmons, at the high school. “Looks like a Colorado snow-storm in January,” I remarked to him, “but it’s May in Texas.”
I don’t believe either of us had ever seen as much toilet paper in our lives. Definitely no shortage that year. As we checked the building we saw there were no broken windows or doors damaged in any way — just a total whiteout as if some would-be Picasso had decided the high school needed a snow-white fabric make-over.
Early that same morning but at a more reasonable hour, I met with all the toilet paper decorators and their parents knowing I was out of time and a decision had to be made before graduation later that evening.
Without a lot of process, I handed each of the students and their parents a one-page contract for them to read and sign with little time for discussion. The letter described two choices: One they could skip the commencement ceremony and I would mail their diplomas with no hard feelings. Or two, they could stay for the remainder of the day cleaning the school along with writing a letter of apology to me and Mr. Simmons for their “Charmin” caper. They had 10 minutes to discuss it with their parents and decide.
Well, as you may have guessed all 12 students opted to do custodial duties and write the apology letter and be home in time to attend the graduation ceremony.
I still have those hand-written letters to this day and wish I could share them all, but needless to say each of them was heartfelt and sincere. One senior wrote: “Thank you for allowing us to walk across the stage tonight with dignity and I’m sorry for the mess I made.”
Others shared similar sentiments. One student who wrote about the importance of that special ceremony put it this way: “Thank all of you very much for giving us the second chance to take the stage tonight with our fellow graduates. We have been waiting for this moment our entire lives and it’s an experience I’ve worked so hard for.”
Certainly, a high school commencement is something to be cherished either as a graduate or a family member of one. A hideous virus may temporarily postpone the ceremony, but never its significance. Or its relevance.
