For the second consecutive year, the Comal ISD Council of PTAs hosted a Back the Future Kids & Family Expo, highlighting more than 80 community businesses and services, and bringing families together. The annual Expo was hosted this year on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Pieper Ranch Middle School and gave many folks a chance to check out one of the district's newest schools.
Vendors included health care services such as dentists, orthodontists, emergency health facilities and family physicians; after school activities and clubs like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, theater programs, sports clubs and educational classes. Food trucks were also on site.
Parents and kids from across the district enjoyed their time walking through the cafeteria and gymnasiums lined with booths and learning more about the fantastic opportunities available to them in the area.
Comal ISD officials express thanks to the Comal ISD Council of PTAs board members including the event's chair, Chelsea Ormond, President Shirley Koop, and the host school, PRMS, for organizing the event.
