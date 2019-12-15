Jay Huffty was recently hired as the first director of safety and security for New Braunfels ISD. This newly created position is responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership for the overall administration and coordination of the safety and security program for the district.
Huffty graduated from the East Texas Police Academy in 1993. He served the State of Texas as a Police Officer for 10 years. In 1999, Huffty graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a bachelor’s degree in applied arts and sciences. In 2003, he obtained his master of education with a focus in special education. He obtained his superintendent certification in 2015 and is currently pursuing his doctorate of education.
He has previously worked as an administrator in San Marcos CISD, Comal ISD, Gonzales ISD and Lockhart ISD. During his service as an administrator, he has presented multiple developmental staff trainings on safety, how to effectively implement security measures and appropriate student discipline techniques for all students. He has conducted multiple Emergency Operations Plan drills at the campus and district-wide levels. He is also a CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) certified instructor.
Huffty is a collaborative leader who believes in the district’s stakeholders. He is looking forward to continuing to develop and implement policies and practices that will make NBISD one of the safest and highest-performing districts in the state. He believes all children can transcend their circumstances and reach their potential through the focused efforts and caring support of the many dedicated teachers and professionals engaged in making a difference through public education.
He is married to Jennifer Huffty, who is also employed with NBISD. They have three grown children. They have lived in New Braunfels since 2007 and love the people and community.
