Ryan Bingham is just one of the many singer songwriters who once called New Braunfels home.
I remember him performing at open mic night at Saengerhalle and opening shows for his pal Joe Ely.
He self-released his first two albums, Wishbone Saloon and Dead Horses and got Lone Star Music to distribute them from their store that was once located in Gruene.
He signed a deal with Lost Highway Records in 2006 and moved to Los Angeles right before releasing Mescalito, his debut album on a major label.
His second album, the critically acclaimed Roadhouse Sun, was released in 2009. In 2010, his song “The Weary Kind” was featured in the Jeff Bridges movie Crazy Heart. Ryan and his band appeared in the movie as well.
He won a Golden Globe, an Oscar and a Grammy for that song, making 2010 a very good year for the young singer.
He also released his third album, Junky Star, that year and toured heavily to promote it. He kept the music flowing with Tomorrowland in 2012 and Fear & Saturday Night in 2015.
His 2016 concert at Whitewater Amphitheater was filmed and recorded for a live album, DVD and was live streamed on Amazon.
This past April he started the Western Music Festival on the outdoor stage in Luckenbach and also released a new album titled American Love Song.
His acting roles increased as well, with a regular spot on Kevin Costner’s hit TV series Yellowstone.
He is closing out a busy year with a quick weeklong tour of Texas starting tonight and Friday night at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Saturday in Dallas, Sunday in Houston, next Tuesday at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio and Wednesday in Alpine.
The amazing Jamestown Revival will open the show. Tickets are available for all shows at Ticketmaster.com.
Ray Anthony Comes to Palace Theatre
The Palace Theatre in Seguin will host an oldies rock show on Dec. 14 featuring Sting Ray Anthony on guitar and vocals.
Joining Anthony is the all-female group Shake, Rattle & Roll. Anthony is most known for his superb tribute to ’50s rock star Richie Valens.
He performed his Valens tribute show all around the world before joining the award-winning live tribute show Legends in Concert.
Anthony’s tribute to Valens won the approval of Bob Keane, owner of Del-Fi Records, and the original produce of Richie Valens records.
“It’s amazing what happens to the audience when I sing Richie Valens songs,” explains Anthony. “They get excited and want to dance right out of their seats.”
The house band for the night will be Spinout, one of the best tribute bands in the business. Doors will
open at 4 p.m. for this special show and reservations can be made by calling 832-312-0074.
Comal Country Music Show Celebrates Anniversary
Next Tuesday, Nov. 19, marks the Comal Country Music Show’s 22nd anniversary. Each month the show is produced by Chuck Woods and features great country music by many talented local musicians. Special guests at next week’s show includes David Lewis, Tori Vourganas, Bob Appel and Terry Lyne Moore. As always, profits from each show will go to our local Meals on Wheels. Each month the show takes place at the Columbus Club Hall located at 111 Landa Street. Admission is just $7 at the door and the shows are sponsored by Knights of Columbus.
Black Crowes
Reunite for Tour
Sibling rivalry dates back to the beginning of time and some of the biggest feuds reside in the music business. Back in the ‘50s, the Everly Brothers fought constantly. In the ‘60s, Ray and Dave Davies formed the British rock band the Kinks and were famous for their fights, often on-stage. Dennis, Carl and Brian Wilson formed the Beach Boys and fought so often it’s a wonder they were able to record any songs at all. Though Ann and Nancy Wilson aren’t related to the Beach Boys brothers, their arguments have caused many breakups in their band, Heart.
When the Black Crowes were formed in the mid-80s, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson wanted to bring guitar driven rock music back to help us forget the disco era. Their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, was released in February 1990 and quickly shot to the top of the charts.
Over the course of the next several years, they released eight albums and toured constantly. Internal tensions led to regular fighting among the brothers and by 2013 they split for what many fans feared would be the final time. However, time and money can change your mind and since their first album turns 30 years old next year, they are reuniting for an anniversary tour.
Texas fans are in luck because they will start the tour in Austin on June 17 at the Austin 360 Amphitheatre. They will stop in Dallas on June 19 and at the Woodlands north of Houston on June 20. For this tour they have enlisted new band members in an effort to keep this reunion drama free and fresh.
The 46-city tour will end on Sept. 19 in Los Angeles. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Tribute to Grand
Funk Railroad
Tonight is the second Local Live concert of the season at the Brauntex Theatre featuring our own Yesenia McNett and Bill Stephens, doing a tribute to Grand Funk Railroad.
They formed a new band just for this show and called it Closer To Home, which was a huge hit song for Grand Funk.
Joining them tonight is William Caisse, Billy Staggs and Rob Fedson. Grand Funk Railroad formed in Flint, Michigan in 1969 with Mark Farner on guitar, Don Brewer on drums and Mel Schacher on bass. They took their name from a popular local rail line, Grand Trunk Western Railroad. They had a long list of hits including “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)”, “We’re An American Band”, “The Loco-Motion”, “Walk Like A Man” and “Some Kind of Wonderful”.
Tickets are available at Brauntex.org or by phone at 830-627-0808.
