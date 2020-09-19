Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
When I was younger a friend started a conversation about steak. He was related to the owner of a local restaurant noted for its steaks. The gist: You need to age steaks well before cooking to get the best from them, and aging steaks is stinky business.
Our sense of smell is cool. As one of our five major senses, the unique aspect of smell is it is tuned to our Earth’s organic petri dish aromas. Many of those aromas are caused by the metabolisms of living things. NASA uses sensors on exploration vehicles to detect gases in extraterrestrial atmospheres. I wonder if the sniff test might be useful.
