Due to continued concerns over the oronavirus and restrictions set forth as a result, QuiltFest 2020 scheduled for July 24-25 at the New Braunfels Civic Center, has been canceled. The restrictions, unfortunately, will hamper the New Braunfels Area Quilt Guild’s ability to achieve a successful and profitable show.
“It was with careful consideration, discussion, and reflection that the board voted in favor of canceling,” said Nancy Evans Hanley, Quilt Guild president.
Vendors will be contacted directly by a guild representative. For vendor questions, please contact Michelle Cole Beer at michelle.colebeer@yahoo.com.
The quilt raffle will be held as scheduled. To purchase tickets, contact your favorite guild member or Anne Felts at vonfelts@aol.com. The raffle will take place in late July.
The New Braunfels Area Quilt Guild is a not-for-profit corporation. Its stated goals are to foster appreciation of quilts and the art of quilting among both quilters and the public; to increase the knowledge of traditional and contemporary techniques of quilting and to provide an encouraging environment in which quilters can practice and exchange ideas; and to educate the public as to the significance and history of quilting as an art form as well as an ongoing craft.
For more information about the guild, go to the website www.newbraunfelsareaquiltguild.org. The Guild meets the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, and new members are welcome.
