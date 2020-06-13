Let me be the first to admit I don’t enjoy reading and especially writing about stories of human prejudice and racism, but it’s a subject that has overwhelmed and staggered this nation for the past three weeks.
Admittedly, I’m no expert on the subject having grown up a British white kid in a small English town and then moving to the American suburbs and attending mostly all-white suburban schools. But that has not prevented me from seeing pure racism play out in a way I might never have expected.
It was the early 1980s and my first year living in East Texas and being employed as principal in Jasper, Texas after moving from a suburban high school in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
While the two schools were similar in the number of students, in Jasper almost half were African American as compared to less than 0.5% in Homestead High. Socio-economic differences were also evident with the majority of Jasper students qualifying for free and reduced lunch.
Still as a high school administrator I had learned that all students — rich or poor, white, black or brown — respond to how they are treated. I felt as comfortable and successful in Jasper as I had in Ft. Wayne.
Early in the school year in Jasper I was contacted by the president of a well-known and national service club asking me to select an outstanding senior boy or girl as a Student of the Month. I would then accompany that student to their luncheon where the honoree would receive a recognition plaque.
My November pick couldn’t have been more deserving. My choice was a solid B student as well as the star running back for the Jasper Bulldogs’ Football team.
At the end of the luncheon, a prominent, community businessman and member of the club motioned me to a quiet corner. Then with his finger pointed directly in my face aggressively said, “You made some enemies here today, son.”
Taken aback feeling both cornered and bullied, I responded a bit angrily, “What the hell did I do?”
“What the hell did I do?” He then replied, “Bringing that “N-Word” to the luncheon for our award. This isn’t Yankee-Land where you’re from!”
“Hey, I’m from England you’re all Yankees to me,” I said sarcastically. Then I added, “Wait, this is the same kid that has everyone on their feet cheering in Bulldog Stadium while he’s scoring touchdowns.” “Well, that’s different,” he said.
For as long as I live I will never forget that encounter and if you can figure that man’s logic of “that’s different,” you’re smarter than I’ll ever be.
It might lift your spirits to know that the young man I selected went on to receive a full scholarship and played football for Lamar University.
Some years ago, I was visiting my family in England when I made a pilgrimage to Sunderland Point, a small village on the Lancashire Coast, which was once an important cotton import post. Near that tiny hamlet is the lonely grave of a slave who died in 1796 after having come to England on one of the cotton ships.
This touching epitaph is still carved on that gravestone:
Here lies poor Sam
A faithful Negro attending his Master
Died upon his arrival at Sunderland
But he sleeps till the awakening sounds
Of the Archangels’ Trumpet new life imparts
Then the Great Judge, his Approbation founds
Not a Man’s Colour, but the warmth of his heart
