Next week begins the holiday season and the music business is gearing up for a string of holiday themed shows and new music.
During the next few weeks I’ll highlight some of the new Christmas music and shows in our area.
Local singer Wade Bowen has a brand new Christmas CD titled Twelve Twenty Five that contains his favorite 13 holiday classics like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Silent Night”, “White Christmas” and “If We Make It Through December”.
The cover art was painted by local New Braunfels artist Thom Ricks and depicts our beautiful downtown.
Wade includes both of his sons as well as brother-in-law Cody Canada on the songs and the album was produced by his friend Sean McConnell.
As luck would have it, Sean has two sold-out shows this weekend at Gruene Hall.
Bowen will follow his buddy with his annual Turkey Day Eve Party next Wednesday at the hall.
Shea Abshier and the Nighthowlers will open the show and tickets are available now at GrueneHall.com.
Land promoting his
new album at Riley’s
Canadian singer songwriter Corb Lund will be at Riley’s Tavern tonight at 8 p.m. to promote his latest album, Cover Your Tracks.
It’s an eight-song collection of some of his favorite tunes. The CD opens with “These Boots are Made for Walking”, a hit for Nancy Sinatra back in 1966.
It also has Lund’s take on the Dr. Hook classic “Cover of the Rolling Stone”, which was written by Shel Silverstein.
Shel wrote hundreds of hit songs including “A Boy Named Sue” for Johnny Cash. Corb has an interesting choice of songs to cover, like the Billy Joel hit “It’s Still Rock & Roll to Me” or the Willie Nelson standard “Seven Spanish Angels”.
Up in Canada, Corb Lund is a major star, often playing huge hockey arena’s and outdoor festivals.
Here in Texas he often plays smaller venues. I’ve seen him at Gruene Hall and at River Road Icehouse so his show tonight at Riley’s Tavern will be a great chance to catch a first-class touring band. Get your tickets now at RileysTavern.com.
Motley Crue is
unretiring
Just six years ago, heavy metal band Motley Crue retired from touring and played their final show on Dec. 31, 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
To prove that they were quitting, the band signed a contract guaranteeing that they would never tour again. One year after the final performance they released a massive $175 box set containing a live CD/DVD set that documented the final show.
On Monday the band posted a video on their website showing the contract spread out on a glass table.
As the camera pans out, you see the table explode and then the entire room blows up.
It was their way of saying they had changed their mind about retiring. The band is rumored to embark on a stadium tour next year with Def Leppard and Poison, though no one has actually confirmed this news.
Motley Crue’s website talks about the band destroying the contract which will now allow them to tour again and a stadium tour next year makes the most sense.
It would easily top the band’s $5 million per show fee they were paid on the retirement tour in 2014-15.
While the older fans may think this was all just a well-orchestrated publicity stunt, which it obviously was, there’s a lot of younger fans that never saw the Crue in concert.
They will gladly shell out the triple digit ticket prices the band will surely demand, especially if Def Leppard and Poison are on the tour.
At press time there was no official confirmation of the tour but you can watch a cool video of a stack of papers being blown up.
Once again it just proves that when a band announces they are retiring, it means they will continue touring for at least another decade or so.
CMA drama
is the norm
If you happened to watch the CMA Awards last week, you saw many female vocalists featured in the opening number and throughout the show.
Carrie Underwood’s normal hosting partner Brad Paisley stepped aside this year to allow Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton to join Carrie on-stage.
Once again, I noticed that several female acts like Terri Clark, Tanya Tucker, Pam Tillis, Kathy Mattea and Janie Frickie have all performed in our city.
In fact, Kathy Mattea is playing a show tonight at the Brauntex Theatre. As usual, there was the normal drama that seems to be the norm these days on award shows.
First there was the social media posts complaining that there were very few actual country artists on the show. It’s a legitimate fact that most acts that performed were much more pop sounding than country.
In another social media thread, many fans felt that Eric Church should have won the top prize of Entertainer of the Year instead of Garth Brooks.
Their argument was that Church performed 59 concerts this year, mostly in stadiums.
He had no opening act and played four hour concerts every night averaging over 32 songs a night.
Garth performed 19 concerts, often with two opening acts and was averaging two hours and 24 songs per night. That’s the thing about award shows, no matter who wins there’s always someone that’s not happy.
I’ve been watching the CMA’s for over 50 years and that’s the one thing that remains the same every year.
