At the first of the month apply a preemergent herbicide to prevent the germination of winter weeds. Among the weeds that the preemergents Amaze and Dimension will affect are rescue grass, annual bluegrass, dandelions, thistle, chickweed, bedstraw, and henbit. A key factor in effective use of preemergent and other herbicides is to select a product that describes control of the weeds you are targeting in its label specifications. It is also important that the instructions in the use of the herbicides are followed.
In some cases, especially if your landscape is shady with limited soil, you may choose to take advantage of the rescue grass and /or annual bluegrass as a winter lawn. They respond to mowing well and do not require fertilization or irrigation. I describe such a winter groundcover as a “sustainable winter lawn.”
