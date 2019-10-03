Haggard boys paying tribute to dad in show

Shortly before he passed away, Merle Haggard told his son Ben to take his band, go out on the road and keep his songs alive.
Ben made good on his dad’s wish and is partnering with his brother Noel to spend a few years paying tribute to their father’s music. Once they complete this task, Ben will concentrate on his solo career.
For a while he was content just playing guitar in his father’s band, the Strangers. Merle passed away on his 79th birthday so Ben and Noel hit the road and honored the remaining concerts that Merle had booked.
“Dad and I had a talk about me singing his songs,” explained Ben. “He sat me down and said ‘Don’t feel weird or bad about playing my songs until you have your own. Don’t let nobody tell you can or can’t, because if they say you can’t, they’re wrong.’”
You can witness their tribute to their father’s music tomorrow night at the Brauntex Theatre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at Brauntex.org.
Abbey Road turns 50
When the Beatles gathered in Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 22, 1969 it was just three weeks after a disastrous conclusion to their sessions for the Let It Be album.
That album saw the band at its most fractured. They argued constantly and rarely were in the studio together. Each member knew they were breaking up and were all ready to go their separate ways.
Always the peacemaker, Paul McCartney convinced the group to try one more album and to record it like they did in their early days.
He persuaded producer George Martin to handle the sessions and he agreed as long as they behaved themselves and followed his orders.
McCartney knew the band was over and refused to let the sub-par Let It Be album be their final statement as a band.
Between Feb. 22 and Aug. 20, the band hunkered down and recorded Abbey Road, a fitting conclusion to the most successful rock bands of all time.
Last week, on Sept. 26, the two surviving Beatles released a deluxe edition of Abbey Road to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The expanded 3-CD set contains a remastered version of the original album plus two more discs with 23 outtakes and demos. In these never before heard versions there are many jewels, like the alternate take of I Want You (She’s So Heavy). The recording is interrupted by neighbors across the street complaining about the noise. John Lennon agrees to turn it down, then tells Paul, George and Ringo, “Ok mates, this is our last chance to be loud.” Normally when a band is breaking up, they save their best songs for their solo albums, but the Beatles were no normal band. Each member brought their best songs to the studio to show the world and themselves that they still had it. They were and always will be the best band in rock music.
Zac Brown Confuses Fans
While we are on the subject of albums, I’m always amazed at what makes one album a classic and another one a dud. True, the quality is often debatable, but when the masses all agree on something, it’s a good chance it’s true. This is the case with the new Zack Brown album titled The Owl. For his new release, Zac delves into rap, hip hop and electronic music, a vast change from his previous country and folk sounds. Then, to further the confusion, with no notice he releases a solo album two days later titled The Controversy. The first single from the solo album is an R-rated rap song called “Swayze.” It’s an ode to the late actor Patrick Swayze with a chorus that can’t be quoted in this paper. The response from his fans has been swift and brutal. Both albums and the single are being called the worst thing ever released in the history of recorded music. Granted, Brown grosses over $32 million a year in concert fees and is free to record and release anything he wants, but things may change quickly if he continues this route. Zac also got in hot water back in June when he accepted an award for CMT’s Best Group Video, after thanking the crowd be proceeded to use a four letter word that the censors were unable to bleep out. A few weeks ago at a concert at Fenway Park, Zac offended fans once again with an offensive skit onstage that made fun of dwarfism. Things seem to be a bit troubling in the Zac Brown camp and his fans are hoping he gets back on track soon.
John Arthur Martinez Pays Tribute to Texas Swing
When Kent Finlay opened Cheatham Street Warehouse in 1974, he welcomed songwriters from all over and before long he designated Wednesday nights as his songwriter’s circle, a tradition that continues today. Kent often talked about his ‘Class of ’87,’ a name he gave a group of young up and coming songwriters. This group included Hal Ketchum, Todd Snider, Terri Hendrix, James McMurtry, Bruce Robison and John Arthur Martinez. All of these songwriters went on to forge successful careers. Martinez earned second place in the Nashville Star TV Show, beating out Miranda Lambert to earn his runner up spot. He has recorded 14 albums in his career with the latest being ‘For The Love of Western Swing.’ It’s his salute to the music of legendary acts like Bob Willis & the Texas Playboys and Asleep at the Wheel. He’s joined on the new album by Walt & Tina Wilkins, Josh & Max Baca and Floyd Domino. Martinez is in the middle of CD release parties all over Texas so check him out on his website at JohnArthurMartinez.net.
