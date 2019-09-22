Comal ISD’s Pieper Ranch Middle School is being lauded for excellence in architecture.
The Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards have announced that six school architecture projects at Texas public schools have been chosen as finalists in the 2019-20 Exhibit of School Architecture competition, which showcases new and renovated Texas schools and celebrates excellence in planning and design of the learning environment.
The projects, along with those at campuses across Texas that received one or more Stars of Distinction in the competition, will be on display in the Exhibit of School Architecture at the TASA|TASB Convention, held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Sept. 20-22.
A total of 34 projects in 27 school districts and three college districts received 2019-20 Stars of Distinction for excellence in one or more areas of distinction, which include: community, planning, school transformation, design, value and sustainability.
The six projects that received at least four stars from the six areas of distinction and were chosen as finalists for the competition’s highest level of recognition, the Caudill Class — named after Texas architect William Wayne Caudill (1914–1983), whose progressive concepts continue to influence school design — are:
• Comal ISD for Pieper Ranch Middle School (Pfluger Architects)
• Alief ISD for the Alief Center for Advanced Careers (PBK)
• Dallas ISD for the Solar Preparatory School for Girls at James B. Bonham (BWA Architects)
• Georgetown ISD for The Hammerlun Center for Leadership and Learning (Huckabee)
• Mansfield ISD for the Dr. Sarah K. Jandrucko Academy for Early Learners (Huckabee)
• Round Rock ISD for the Nature to Neighborhood Studio (Pfluger Architects)
The Caudill Class winners will be announced at the 2020 TASA Midwinter Conference in Austin in January.
The Exhibit of School Architecture awards are given at the discretion of a 12-member jury, which includes: four school board members, four administrators, two representatives from the Texas Society of Architects and two representatives from the Association for Learning Environments. To be eligible for consideration for the 2019-20 Exhibit of School Architecture, projects had to be newly constructed or renovated public education facilities completed in the past five years.
TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.
TASB is an association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve approximately 5.3 million students. TASB’s mission is to promote educational excellence for Texas schoolchildren through advocacy, visionary leadership, and high-quality services to school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.