Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
When I was a field rep Thanksgiving was my happy time. I planned my schedule to allow a road trip into northeastern Texas and northwestern Louisiana the week of Thanksgiving. OK, I know it’s just Monday through Wednesday and a lot of driving, but it’s the most beautiful driving. Often there is a chill in the air, with trees turning color. My favorite trip — On Monday I’d make a stop at Lufkin, then spend the night in Nacogdoches. On Tuesday stop in San Augustine Texas, Many La., then spend the night in Natchitoches La. Although it was Thanksgiving week, Natchitoches would have Christmas everywhere! Even the hotels would be decked out with the spirit of the season. After my Wednesday morning visit, I would head back home, making stops in Leesville, La. and Jasper, Texas. My Thanksgiving loop, no matter how I did it, put me in the spirit.
Thanksgiving Day is a different story. There is a certain level of stress. Will the turkey be good? Will the stuffing be good? How about the cranberry sauce, green beans, and sweet potatoes? Will conversations go off the rails? Will the gravy be smooth?
