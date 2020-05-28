Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, it brought some glimmer of hope for our local live music scene.
Several venues had live music on their stage even though it isn’t cost effective to do so. Operating at 25% capacity and paying for a musician means you are almost guaranteed to lose money. We drove over to Luckenbach last Thursday and a few folks were there.
Jimmy Lee Jones was playing acoustic tunes for tips on the small stage. Jones is also one of their bartenders, so he wears several hats at the historic town.
They hope to get their live music started again in June. Last week I mentioned that the Shinyribs would play Gruene Hall on Sunday but unfortunately that show was canceled after my column went to press. No one seems to know how comfortable people will feel to come inside a crowded room.
Personally, I’m ready to see some live music again, but that’s just my opinion.
For whatever reason, I’ve never worried about catching the virus, which may be naïve of me, but it’s how I feel. These are crazy, unprecedented times. No one has a clue about how to act or what to do.
Wear a mask, don’t wear one, wear gloves or not, keep 6 feet apart, don’t touch this or don’t touch that. Listen to the news on TV about an hour and you will hear a dozen different opinions on what to do and what not to do. Sometimes I get really confused and overwhelmed by everything we are being told. All I know is, there’s a lot of small business owners and musicians that are really struggling right now.
Local venues are trying to reopen
As you can see from the live music schedule, a few local music venues are trying to reopen. It’s been really tough on our local music scene.
The venues were all closed and musicians had nowhere to play. They have been doing Facebook streams from home but it’s just not the same without a live audience.
While it’s true that several very cool weekly shows have come together because of the pandemic, musicians need fans to interact with.
I’ve really enjoyed the Monday night Sequestered Songwriters series, the Sunday morning Todd Snider shows and the Friday night editions of Wade Bowen’s Wade’s World, but I’m ready for some real live music. All venue schedules are subject to change so please call before you go see a show.
Hopefully in a few weeks they will be allowed to have 100% occupancy. Just remember to be patient with the venues and their staff, everyone is doing the best they can in these uncertain times.
Journey fires two original band
members and
postpones tour
The rock band Journey has been busy during the quarantine. After vocalist Steve Perry retired back in the ’90s, many fans feared the band would break up, but they found Arnel Pineda on Youtube and hired the Filipino singer.
During the pandemic break, drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory attempted a secret takeover of the Journey name and company. When founding guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain learned of the takeover attempt, they instantly fired Smith and Valory.
A few years ago, Perry sold his share of the company to Schon and Cain in exchange for a percent of all future earnings. So, Cain and Schon were able to fire Valory and Smith with a 3 to 2 vote, and immediately hired bassist Randy Jackson
and drummer Narada Walden.
Lawsuits have been filed by both sets of musicians and we will surely hear more about this internal fight.
Journey earned over $30 million on their tour last year so a lot of money is at stake.
The Covid virus forced them to cancel their tour this year so it will be 2021 before we see them live with the two new band members.
Jimmy Buffett postpones tour, releases new album
If there was ever a musician who knows how to have fun, it’s Jimmy Buffett. This guy has created an empire simply by hanging out on the beach and drinking margaritas. He makes success seem so easy and fun.
Only Kenny Chesney and Sammy Hagar can compete with Buffett for his love of the sand and surf. It’s interesting that Buffett, Chesney and Hagar are three of the richest musicians in the world and all three love the island lifestyle. Chesney lives in St. Thomas, Hagar has a home in Maui and Buffett has a home and recording studio in Key West.
In fact, George Strait records all his albums at Jimmy’s studio, which is housed in an old building that was once an icehouse. Buffett released his new album, Life on The Flip Side, this week and it’s full of fun songs.
Some of the song titles are “Cussin’ Island,” “Mailbox Money,” “Hey That’s My Wave” and “Who Gets to Live Like This,” exactly what you expect on a Buffett album. It’s a fun collection of songs and great music to listen to during these tough times.
Normally during this time, we would be planning one of our favorite road trips to The Woodlands to see Buffett at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion but this year he was planning a rare tour stop in San Antonio at the AT&T Center.
Unfortunately, once the virus hit, all his Texas shows were canceled, and the remainder of his shows were postponed to next year. To help ease our pain, he started the Cabin Fever series on his website.
Every Wednesday and Saturday he re-broadcasts some of his older concerts online so you can watch them while you are stuck at home. To buy the new album or watch his weekly concerts, check out his website at JimmyBuffett.com.
