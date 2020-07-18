Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
2019 and 2020 have been blessed with the presence of numerous comets. You might ask, WHERE?! Me too. Unless you have a telescope at least 8” in diameter they are just dim smudges and even in an 8” they aren’t anything to brag about. You need to go bigger, or take long exposure images, or mate a specially designed video camera with your telescope. That last option outputs to a display so you can comfortably look. Oh, and the output is bright and even colorful!
Recent comets have been a challenge. Well, there’s a new comet in town. Comet NEOWISE, aka C/2020 F3 survived a close encounter with the Sun and is heading toward closest approach to us. Don’t get overly amped up, this one probably won’t be a great comet. But it might be a good comet.
